Shorter Slates Little Black Dress Tea for Saturday, February 22

Rome, Ga. – Kerri Hammond, wife of the Executive Director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s 4th Annual Little Black Dress Tea on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Little Black Dress Tea is hosted by Shorter University First Lady Mrs. Teresa Dowless to raise support for the Student Scholarship Fund. The event will begin at 2 p.m. in the University’s Price Learning Center. Tickets are $30 each, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For tickets or more information, visit www.shorter.edu/tea.

Kerri has been married to W. Thomas Hammond Jr., the Executive Director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, for 32 years. She is a South Carolina native and graduate of Lander College. She taught elementary school before becoming a stay at home mom to daughters, Katie and Karley.

Kerri serves the Lord and others through hospitality, foster care support and young moms ministries. Her husband’s newest role is affording her many exciting opportunities to serve, encourage, support and cheer on pastor’s wives across the state of Georgia.

