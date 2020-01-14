Ledbetter College of Business Hosts Comprehensive Business Development Program

During the fall semester, Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business hosted a comprehensive business development program for a dozen area professionals.

“The Professional Program Series was developed to showcase the commitment Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business has to the Rome Community,” said Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of the College of Business. “It was important for us to offer a free-of-charge series in which attendees were able to attend and cultivate their knowledge in specific areas of business. We at Shorter will continue to strengthen our relationships with the local business community and agencies so we can all do a better job of serving our community. We are excited to have completed our first series and look forward to the next offering in Fall 2020.”

The Professional Program was designed to provide an overview of key business concepts, tools, and techniques that are necessary to thrive in today’s challenging business environment, Dr. Hooper said. The program provided a combination of education and applied knowledge in areas such as leadership and motivation, building a team culture, entrepreneurial innovation, success in management, and the integration of foundational principles of Christian leadership.

“Shorter University’s Professional Program Series provides an excellent opportunity!” said Sherry White, Contract Coordinator at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “We experienced first-hand through the Faculty presentations the academic excellence in the Ledbetter College of Business. We felt like family and enjoyed our time with the Faculty and fellow participants! Thank you, Shorter University!!”

LaDonna Collins, Executive Director of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, added, “The Shorter University Ledbetter College of Business Professional Program Series was just what I needed. With my recent appointment as the Executive Director of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, this was a way for me to gain more valuable leadership skills in the nonprofit sector. My favorite class was during week 2, which was Integration of Ethics in the Workplace. I found this class to be the most thought provoking because the question of ‘Whose Ethics’ was proposed, and it caused me to think more on newer generations coming up and how to better work with them in the workplace.

“During the 6 weeks, I was able to gain more understanding of different business best practices, and I was able to build many different relationships with people from various business sectors. I highly recommend anyone who is wanting to challenge themselves in their work environment to participate in the next Professional Program Series offered by Shorter University Ledbetter College of Business,” Ms. Collins said.

Individuals or businesses interested in future Professional Program Series events may contact Dr. Heath Hooper at hhooper@shorter.edu or 706-292-3906.

