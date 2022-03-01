Shorter Celebrates Nance Industries' Support of SUForward Campaign - Shorter University

What a wonderful evening of celebration of the new gym floor and how Nance Industries is helping Shorter University and our students move forward!

Donors Bob and Carol Nance and their son Mike Nance were on hand for a dedication ceremony at the new court. Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless presented them with photos of the renovated gym. Joining in the celebration were family, friends, and employees, along with University representatives.

Calhoun-based Nance Industries is the largest woman-led carpet business in the United States. We’re grateful to have their support of our #SUForward Campaign.

Read more about the partnership.