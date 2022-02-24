School of Fine & Performing Arts Salutes 2022 Knight Competition Winners - Shorter University

Congratulations to Hannah Parker, Lindsay Williams, and Tyler West, winners of Shorter University’s 21st annual William and Mary Ann Knight Performers Competition. Way to move #SUForward with your talents!

This scholarship competition was established by friends, family, and colleagues of longtime music faculty members William and Mary Ann Knight to honor and reward Shorter University students who have achieved the highest levels of musical performance.

Originally, two scholarships were awarded annually, one in vocal performance and one in keyboard performance. In recent years, an instrumental category was added to highlight the addition of our band program.

A piano student of Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Hannah performed the Nocturne in B. Major, Op. 32, No. 1 by Frederic Chopin and the Sonata in F minor, K. 239 by Domenico Scarlartti. She is a Music and Worship Leadership major from Hoschton, Georgia.

“Hannah’s playing showed finesse and maturity,” said Dr. Vasquez, Professor of Music. “Her performance of the Nocturne was quite special; it was expressive and dramatic. I’m very proud of her.”

A voice student of Dr. Tara Warfield, Lindsay is a junior BFA Musical Theatre major from Cumming, Georgia. She performed Poor Wand’ring One from The Pirates of Penzance by Gilbert and Sullivan and Che fiero costume by Giovanni Legrenzi.

“This competition is challenging as it requires students to sing in two different languages and contrasting styles,” said Dr. Warfield, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts and Associate Professor of Music. “Musical theatre majors focus on the style they use the most. However, good vocal technique can be applied to any style, and Lindsay earned this scholarship through her hard work. I’m very proud of her accomplishments!”

A trumpet student of Dr. Dustin Burgess, Tyler is a freshman trumpet student from Rossville, Georgia. He won the instrumental portion of the competition. He is majoring in music education.

“Tyler performed the first movement of the Trumpet Concerto in E-flat by J.B.G. Neruda,” said Dr. Dustin Burgess, Associate Professor of Music Education. “This concerto is written in a distinctly Rococo style and explores the high register on the trumpet. It has become a staple in the collegiate repertory for trumpet, and Tyler did a great job with his performance of it.”

William Knight taught at Shorter from 1963 to 2004 and retired as Distinguished Professor of Piano. Mrs. Knight was a member of the music faculty from 1965 until her retirement in 2009. In addition to numerous individual honors, the Knights were jointly selected as the 2010 National Teachers of the Year by the Music Teachers National Association.