Rome, Ga. – The Shorter University School of Fine and Performing Arts will present the 2019 Faculty Gala on Friday, Aug. 23.

This event will feature faculty members Indra Thomas (soprano), Jerico Vazquez (piano), and more. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Brookes Chapel.

Attendees will enjoy a brief cross section of genres—and even a Hurdy Gurdy!