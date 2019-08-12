Abbey Jacks Joins Staff as Director of Alumni & Community Engagement

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University alumna Abbey Jacks has joined the University as Director of Alumni and Community Engagement.

“Abbey brings a great love for the Lord and a great love for Shorter with her to this important role,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “We are excited to see the contributions she will make through her work with Shorter’s alumni and community engagement efforts. She is a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and is excited to be engaged with our work in fulfilling our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ.”

Jacks graduated from Shorter with a Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministries and a focus in Christian leadership. She is active in the life of Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica, where she is part of the choir and worship team.

“I am confident God led me back to Shorter University to continue the work He placed in my heart when I first came to the Hill as a student,” Jacks said. “God has taught me passion for strong relationships and instilled in me a desire to talk about the story of my alma mater with fellow alumni and the community. The relationships I built on the Hill were key in my post-grad experience as I have worked in different ministry opportunities and started my graduate studies.”

