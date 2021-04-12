School of Arts Launches Extensive Search for Voice Professor to Head Opera Program

Rome, Ga. (April 12, 2021) — Shorter University today announced the launch of an extensive search for a Voice Professor and Opera Director. The University is seeking a soprano or mezzo soprano to fill this role within the full-time faculty in the School of Fine and Performing Arts. She will work with students in both the Edith Lester Harbin Department of Music and the Department of Theatre and Musical Theatre.

“Shorter has an exciting opportunity as we seek to fill this position within our faculty,” said Dr. John Reams, Dean of Shorter University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts. “We are casting our nets nationally and internationally as we look for a new Voice Professor to also serve as Director of Opera. We are excited about the opportunity to bring a rising star to Rome and look forward to taking music at Shorter to an even higher level.”

Shorter’s music program is one of the earliest programs to be accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music. Shorter’s music program was first accredited by NASM in 1934 and was the first in the state of Georgia to earn this mark of distinction.

The new Director of Opera will join the faculty of Shorter’s School of Fine and Performing Arts, which boasts 18 full-time and 5 part-time faculty members.

Dr. Reams added, “We are blessed to carry on Shorter’s outstanding tradition in the fine arts, and our graduates continue to be highly sought after as performers, worship leaders, and educators.”