Sarah Bradfield Joins Shorter University’s Advancement Team

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University graduate Sarah Bradfield has returned to Shorter as Director of Development and Alumni.

Sarah Bradfield

“We are delighted to welcome Sarah home to Shorter as part of our University Advancement team,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, Shorter’s Vice President for University Advancement. “She will do a tremendous job of encouraging donors and alumni to engage with Shorter and to support the University as we move forward into a bright future. She brings a dynamic combination of energy, hard work, and creativity, and we know she will serve her alma mater well in this role.”

Most recently, Bradfield served as the Development Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, where she was an integral part of resource development.

Sarah is passionate about her relationship with God and with her family. She lives in Rome with her children. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Shorter in 2004 and a Master of Science in Special Education from Western Governors University in 2011.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s, and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.