Opera Theatre to Present Puccini’s ‘Suor Angelica’ Feb. 17-19

Shorter University’s Opera Theatre will present four performances of Suor Angelica by Giacomo Puccini February 17 through 19 in Brookes Chapel.

Performances are slated at 7:30 p.m. nightly with a 2 p.m. matinee added on Saturday, February 19. Admission is free, and tickets are not required. Total performance time is about an hour.

“The story takes place in a convent, where a mysterious noblewoman was banished by her family to live out her days. No one knows why she was sent there until her aunt, the princess, comes for an unexpected visit,” said Dr. Timothy Renner, Assistant Professor of Voice and Director of Opera Theatre at Shorter.

The role of Angelica will be double-cast, with Dayela Lima performing Thursday night and Saturday night, and Emily Wilder performing Friday night and Saturday afternoon. There will also be special appearances by Professor Sue Gaukel, Director of the Musical Theatre Department at Shorter, and Henry Rice, son of Dr. Aaron Rice, the University’s Director of Choral Activities.

