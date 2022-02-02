On-Campus Honor Band Event Slated for February 4 & 5

Shorter University will host more than 130 band members on Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5, for the 5th annual Shorter Honor Band.

The event, coordinated by Shorter’s Director of Bands Dr. Duane Warfield, will include students from 8th through 12th grades who placed into one of two bands based on video auditions. Each band will have approximately seven hours of rehearsal time between Friday and Saturday.

Dr. Duane Warfield

Joining Dr. Warfield as the clinicians for this year’s Honor Band weekend will be Dr. Carter Biggers, Director of Bands at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas.

The Shorter Honor Band weekend was established in Spring 2017.

“It is exciting to see how the honor band has grown each year. My first year, we had 50 students and only one band,” Dr. Warfield said. “The next year, numbers doubled to 100, and we added a second band and clinician. Many students who come to the honor band decide to attend Shorter University.”

The weekend will feature an exhibition concert by the Shorter Symphonic Winds at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, in Brookes Chapel. The honor band concert will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will also be held in Brookes Chapel. Both events are open to the public at no charge.

