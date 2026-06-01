Noah Huckaby - VP of Information Technology - Shorter University

Shorter University is pleased to announce the promotion of Noah Huckaby to Vice President of Information Technology. Huckaby, a longstanding member of the Shorter community, brings nearly two decades of institutional knowledge and leadership to the role.

Huckaby first joined Shorter University in the summer of 2007 as an Admissions Counselor. His passion for the university took him to the CAPP Atlanta satellite campus from 2011 to 2013, where he served adult students before making his return to the Hill in June 2013 as an IT Business Analyst.

Over the next decade, Noah steadily built his expertise and his reputation as someone the entire campus could count on. He earned the role of Assistant Director in 2019 and IT Director in October 2023. But if you ask anyone who has worked with him, his influence was never limited to a title. A system crashes? Noah is there. A problem no one can quite figure out? Somehow, he already has. He operates behind the scenes with a servant’s heart, showing up for faculty, staff, and students alike with the same consistency and humility that has made him one of the most trusted figures on campus.

Now stepping into the Vice President role, Noah brings with him a comprehensive understanding of Shorter’s needs, culture, and vision for the future. Among his current priorities is a significant initiative to upgrade Shorter’s technology infrastructure, ensuring the university remains equipped to serve its community at the highest level.

“Noah Huckaby exemplifies what it means to be a true servant leader. From his very first days at Shorter to where he stands today, he has approached every role with excellence, integrity, and a genuine care for this community. Shorter University is a better institution because of Noah, and we are excited about the future he will help us build,” said Dr. Dowless.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to step into this role. Shorter University is not just where I work, it is a place I love and a community I am proud to serve. I am grateful for every opportunity this institution has given me over the years, and I am excited about what lies ahead for Shorter University,” said Huckaby.

Outside of work, Noah is a devoted husband to his wife Nikki of 17 years and a proud father to his daughter Berkley, age 10, and son Asher, age 5.

Please join us in congratulating Noah on this exciting new chapter in his Shorter story.