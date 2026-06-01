KSU + Shorter = Your Future - Shorter University

Shorter University has partnered with Kennesaw State University (KSU) to offer an exciting dual degree pathway that allows students to earn two bachelor’s degrees simultaneously.

Through this program, students graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Shorter University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, the second largest engineering college in Georgia.

Why This Program?

In today’s competitive job market, students with expertise in both mathematics and engineering are in high demand. This dual degree pathway gives Shorter University students a powerful academic advantage, equipping them with the analytical foundation of a mathematics degree and the technical skills of an engineering degree. Graduates of this program will be well positioned to pursue careers in engineering, technology, research, and beyond.

Program Benefits

Students who participate in the LINK: Shorter University to KSU Bridge Program receive personalized guidance from both Shorter and KSU admissions counselors and academic advisors throughout the entire process.

Additional benefits include: start your college experience with smaller class sizes at Shorter University with a seamless transition process between both institutions.

KSU application fee waived upon transfer

Shorter official transcript request fee waived

Engineering Programs Available at KSU

Students in this program may select from the following engineering programs at Kennesaw State University:

B.S. in Aerospace Engineering

B.S. in Civil Engineering

B.S. in Computer Engineering

B.S. in Electrical Engineering

B.S. in Environmental Engineering

B.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering

B.S. in Mechanical Engineering

B.S. in Mechatronics Engineering

How It Works

Students begin their academic journey at Shorter University, completing 45 credit hours with a 3.0 or higher GPA as part of their Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. From there, students apply to Kennesaw State University as transfer students. The carefully aligned curriculum ensures that credits transfer seamlessly between both institutions, keeping students on track throughout their academic career. Upon fulfilling all requirements for their Shorter mathematics degree, students will be awarded their Bachelor of Science in Mathematics through reverse transfer while simultaneously completing their engineering degree at KSU.

Students interested in the program should notify their Shorter University advisor of their desire to participate so they can ensure the appropriate coursework is being taken to prepare for the transfer to KSU.

Get Started

This program is open to both currently enrolled and incoming Shorter University students. To learn more or to begin your application, contact our admissions team today at (706) 233-7319 or shorter.edu/admissions