Congratulations to Students on Spring Dean's List - Shorter University

Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2022. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Jesus Aguilar, a History Education major, from Oneonta, AL

Joy Alfaro, a Musical Theatre major, from Douglasville, GA

Matthew Allen, a Sport Management major, from Madison, AL

Miranda Allen, an Associate of Science major, from Silver Creek, GA

Dalia Alvarez Perez, an Associate of Science major, from Rome, GA

Bayron Amaya Reyes, a Biochemistry major, from Albertville, AL

Gareth Anderson, a Undecided major, from Rainsville, AL

Abbigale Andrews, a Music & Worship Leadership major, from Villa Rica, GA

Jonathan Andrews, a Music Education major, from Hiram, GA

Shakira Ardister, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Elberton, GA

Ana Arias-Ramirez, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Alex Arrington, a Biology major, from Rome, GA

Raegan Ashley, a Criminal Justice major, from Fort Payne, AL

Andrew Asselin, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Winnipeg, MB

Grant Atchley, a Sport Management major, from Sylvania, AL

Emily Ayers, a Nursing major, from Woodstock, GA

Morgan Bagley, a Mathematics Education major, from Ranger, GA

David Baillio, a Computer Information Systems major, from Oviedo, FL

Ariel Baker, a General Business major, from Cedartown, GA

Jeffrey Baker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Lindale, GA

Blake Baldwin, a Communication Studies major, from Kennesaw, GA

Jessica Barber, a Nursing major, from Rockmart, GA

Brett Bardenwerper, a Middle Grades Education major, from Helen, GA

Ansley Barge, a Biochemistry major, from Carrollton, GA

Claudia Barnes, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Centre, AL

Jaylyn Barnes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Justin Barnes, a Sport Management major, from Marietta, GA

Ralph Barnett, a Sport Management major, from Florence, AL

David Barrett, a History Education major, from Kingston, GA

Andrew Bearden, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Caroline Bearden, a Nursing major, from Adairsville, GA

Maverick Beaudreau, a Communication Studies major, from Winston, GA

Denzel Bell, a Liberal Arts major, from Rome, GA

Mackensey Bennett, a Middle Grades Education major, from Cartersville, GA

Brett Berger, a General Business major, from Scottsboro, AL

Bailey Bergman, a Biochemistry major, from OLIVE BRANCH, MS

Matthew Bilbo, a Sport Management major, from Bremen, GA

Nehemiah Bing, a Psychology major, from Dallas, GA

Kathryn Biscoglia, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Alpharetta, GA

Anna Blaakman, an Associate of Science major, from Indianapolis, IN

Ashley Black, a Chemistry major, from Rome, GA

Ian Blair, a Sport Management major, from Mentone, AL

Bryant Blandon, a Biology major, from Calhoun, GA

Katherine Blankenship, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Catherine Bloedow, a Communication Studies major, from Valrico, FL

Erin Blount, a Biology major, from Gray, GA

Ava Bone, a Psychology major, from Rome, GA

Madison Bookheimer, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Carrollton, GA

Bryan Bordeaux, a Sport Management major, from Newnan, GA

Isabel Borgers, an English major, from Rome, GA

Cody Bourland, a Christian Studies major, from Conyers, GA

Lindsay Bowman, a Human Services major, from Calhoun, GA

Rilie Bowman, a Psychology major, from Rome, GA

Jordan Bowzard, a Communication Studies major, from Douglasville, GA

Rayla Brakeman, a Criminal Justice major, from Henagar, AL

Hailee Brand, a Psychology major, from Rockmart, GA

Clarkston Brannon, a Communication Studies major, from Woodstock, GA

Everett Brannon, a Political Science major, from Cartersville, GA

Jeffery Brewer, a General Business major, from Cleveland, TN

Meredith Bridger, a General Business major, from Dacula, GA

Mary Brooks, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Janie Brothers, a Psychology major, from Marietta, GA

Keaton Brown, a Biochemistry major, from Dublin, GA

Zachary Brown, a Biology major, from Ringgold, GA

Emily Brunson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Dalton, GA

Lacy Bryan, a Spanish major, from Rome, GA

Huston Bryant, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Raekwon Burch, a Sport Management major, from Douglas, GA

Rhett Burgess, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rome, GA

Nicole Burton, a General Business major, from Stone Mountain, GA

Annalysa Cagasan, a Piano major, from Carrollton, GA

Christen Calhoun, a Mathematics Education major, from Hiram, GA

Ryan Calvert, a General Business major, from Oberlin, OH

Dwayne Cameron, a Criminal Justice major, from Miami, FL

Caitlyn Campbell, a General Business major, from Sautee, GA

Tristan Carlton, a Management major, from Adairsville, GA

Branson Carnes, a Psychology major, from Chatsworth, GA

Alexis Carter, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Aragon, GA

Erin Carter, a Biology major, from Toccoa, GA

Justice Carter, a Management major, from White, GA

Mary Casey, a Communication Studies major, from Cedartown, GA

Katherine Cash, a History Education major, from Adairsville, GA

Morgan Cashen, a History Education major, from Felton, GA

Bryan Casler-Tyrrell, a History Education major, from Adairsville, GA

Lauren Causey, a Nursing major, from White/Non-Hispanic, GA

Angela Cecere, an Ecology And Field Biology major, from Acworth, GA

Rylie Chamlee, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from LaFayette, GA

Jordan Chance, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Blue Ridge, GA

Malley Chastain, a Middle Grades Education major, from Dalton, GA

Abigail Cheney, a Psychology major, from Guyton, GA

Denis Chernyavskiy, a General Business major, from Marietta, GA

Emily Childers, a History Education major, from Morris, AL

Kathryn Chisolm, a Nursing major, from Summerville, GA

Abigail Cima, a Biology major, from Paducah, KY

Jovan Cirkovic, a Computer Information Systems major, from Belgrade, FC

Jocelyn Cisneros, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Marissa Clark, a History Education major, from Hampton, GA

Chelsea Clayton, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Scott Clinton, a Christian Studies major, from Ringgold, GA

Kaylin Coffman, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Kayla Colbert, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Gaylesville, AL

Charles Collings, a Sport Management major, from Jacksonville, FL

Abigail Colston, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Kaitlyn Comley, a Marketing major, from Chattanooga, TN

Carson Cook, a Middle Grades Education major, from Bremen, GA

Gary Cook, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Isabella Corbin, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Henagar, AL

Ashlynn Cordle, a Nursing major, from Aragon, GA

Juan Cornejo, a Criminal Justice major, from Rome, GA

Elizabeth Cornelius, a Pre-Nursing major, from Gadsden, AL

Olivia Cornwell, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Cedartown, GA

Lydia Cosper, a Music & Worship Leadership major, from Maysville, GA

Stephen Cowan, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Haley Cox, a Sport Management major, from Sharpsburg, GA

Abigail Crawford, a Christian Studies major, from Tunnel Hill, GA

Taylor Crawford, a Biology major, from Brookhaven, GA

Laura Crews, a Biology major, from Cartersville, GA

Paytn Cripps, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rock Spring, GA

Briley Crutchfield, a Management major, from Flintstone, GA

Eva Cruz, a Human Services major, from Jacksonville, AL

Aaliyah Curtis, an Associate of Science major, from Mobile, AL

Haylee Dancause, a Pre-Nursing major, from Kingston, GA

Wesley Dang, a Marketing major, from Frederick, MD

Samuel Darling, a Biology major, from Winder, GA

Margaret Dattilo, a Pre-Nursing major, from Peachtree City, GA

Jonathan Daughtry, a General Business major, from Dublin, GA

Jovita Dave, a Pre-Nursing major, from Covington, GA

Mattilyn Day, a Marketing major, from LaFayette, GA

Lokusatu Hewage De Silva, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Cierra DeBoard, a Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Zoe Diehl, a Music major, from Rome, GA

John Dietl, a Sport Management major, from Tampa, FL

Elsie Dillard, a Human Services major, from Graysville, TN

Josephine DiMonda, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Port Charlotte, FL

Garrison Dodson, a Computer Information Systems major, from Summerville, GA

Jaiden Dollard, a Sport Management major, from Titusville, FL

Maura Duke, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Shady Duke, a Psychology major, from Gaylesville, AL

Courtney Durham, a Biology major, from Chickamauga, GA

Mary-Grace Durham, an Accounting major, from Alpharetta, GA

Elijah Duvall, a General Business major, from Trion, GA

Joshua Dyer, a General Business major, from DALTON, GA

Aleigha Eason, a Marketing major, from Carrollton, GA

Daniel Easter, a Musical Theatre major, from Flower Mound, TX

Joseph Ellis, a Middle Grades Education major, from CARTERSVILLE, GA

Candice Elsberry, an Associate of Science major, from Lafayette, GA

Victoria Ergle, a Nursing major, from Woodstock, GA

Colin Evon, a History Education major, from Rome, GA

Hannah Farley, a Pre-Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Haiden Farmer, a Psychology major, from Hiram, GA

William Farmer, a General Business major, from Rocky Face, GA

Gloria Felix, a Criminal Justice major, from Henagar, AL

Angel Figueroa, a General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

Leah Figueroa, a Biochemistry major, from Acworth, GA

Katherine Fisher, a Human Services major, from Cumming, GA

Javier Flores, a General Business major, from Jefferson, GA

Taylor Fountain, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Fort Payne, AL

Isaac Franklin, a Criminal Justice major, from Southside, AL

Preston Frazier, a Sport Management major, from Silver Creek, GA

Amelie Fryer, a Sport Management major, from Sittingbourne, FC

Jason Fuller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Plainville, GA

Mekala Fuller, a Sport Management major, from Sugar Hill, GA

Jacob Gailey, a General Business major, from Mineral Bluff, GA

Jared Gaines, a Sport Management major, from Covington, GA

Marissa Galletta, a Psychology major, from Rome, GA

Emma Gallman, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Karla Gamez, a Psychology major, from CHATSWORTH, GA

Tristen Garner, a History major, from Adairsville, GA

Montana Garrett, a Human Services major, from Rome, GA

Makayla Gay, a Biochemistry major, from Camilla, GA

Michael Gazaway, a Christian Studies major, from Cohutta, GA

Benjamin Geiger, a Music Education major, from Dublin, GA

Kylie Geist, a Psychology major, from Acworth, GA

Marley Gentry, a Psychology major, from Calhoun, GA

Kayla George, a Theatre major, from Douglasville, GA

Kaylee George, a Pre-Nursing major, from lawrenceville, GA

Matthew George, a Music Education major, from ROME, GA

Derek Gibson, a Middle Grades Education major, from Ringgold, GA

Megan Gilliam, a Pre-Nursing major, from McDonough, GA

Caitlyn Glaze, a Psychology major, from Calhoun, GA

Taylor Glover, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Sneads, FL

Christopher Godfrey, a Undecided major, from Calhoun, GA

Madeline Graben, a Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Carlee Graham, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rockmart, GA

Jovoreya Grant, a Biology major, from Forest Park, GA

Amy Gravitte, a Music Education major, from Canton, GA

Chloe Gray, a Biology major, from Ringgold, GA

McKenzie Green, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Bryson Gresham, a General Business major, from Silver Creek, GA

Treneice Grimes, a Computer Information Systems major, from Greensboro, GA

Connor Gunnell, a Political Science major, from Rome, GA

Elijah Hagan, a Psychology major, from Bethlehem, GA

Thomas Hairston, an Accounting major, from Stone Mountain, GA

Brynlea Hall, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Owen Hall, a Computer Information Systems major, from Calhoun, GA

Savannah Hames, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Calhoun, GA

Hunter Hardeman, a Biology major, from Stockbridge, GA

Katilyn Hargrove, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from SUMMERVILE, GA

Cooper Harmon, a Middle Grades Education major, from Resaca, GA

Caleb Harper, a General Business major, from Carrollton, GA

Shelby Harper, a Biology major, from Taylorsville, GA

Taylor Harper, a Sport Management major, from Fairburn, GA

Laurie Harris, a Nursing major, from Cedartown, GA

Abigail Hart, a Middle Grades Education major, from Lilburn, GA

Josie Harville, a Sport Management major, from Town Creek, AL

Cassidy Haskett, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rock Spring, GA

Ethan Hawthorne, a General Business major, from St Augustine, FL

Emily Hayes, a Psychology major, from Rome, GA

Joshua Hayes, a Computer Information Systems major, from Cumming, GA

Julie Hayes, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Resaca, GA

Olivia Haynes, a Biology major, from Villa Rica, GA

Trinity Haynes, a Communication Studies major, from Cartersville, GA

Contessa Heiskell, an English major, from Powder Springs, GA

Eric Henderson, a History Education major, from Newnan, GA

Matthew Henderson, a Biology major, from Newnan, GA

Misti Henderson, a Pre-Nursing major, from Summerville, GA

Esmeralda Hernandez, a Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Luisa Hernandez, a Pre-Nursing major, from Dalton, GA

Jennifer Hernandez-Vega, a Sport Management major, from Buford, GA

Logan Herndon, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Tyler Hitt, a General Business major, from Ballground, GA

Hunter Hodson, a Sport Management major, from Chickamauga, GA

Maci Hogan, a Nursing major, from Canton, GA

Sydney Holden, a Christian Studies major, from Woodstock, GA

Danielle Holland, a Music Education major, from Evans, GA

Jammie Holloway, a Criminal Justice major, from Columbus, GA

Kayla Holloway, a Music Education major, from Dallas, GA

Hayden Holsomback, a Sport Management major, from Sugar Valley, GA

Zyaire Horey, a Marketing major, from Stockbridge, GA

Emma Hornbuckle, a History major, from Dallas, GA

Raphael Houssou, a General Business major, from Weston, FL

Abbie Howard, a Christian Studies major, from Winston, GA

Reagan Howell, an Accounting major, from Lawrenceville, GA

Airius Hudgins, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Summerville, GA

Alexander Hudgins, a General Business major, from Fulton, MD

Rylee Huff, a Marketing major, from Commerce, GA

Cooper Hunt, a Communication Studies major, from Calhoun, GA

Madison Hutchens, a Biology major, from Summerville, GA

Hunter Hutchings, a Biology major, from Rockmart, GA

Jared Ivey, a Musical Theatre major, from Macon, GA

Allie Jackson, a Marketing major, from Dallas, GA

Ryan Jackson, a General Business major, from Monticello, FL

Jovani Jacobo, a Pre-Nursing major, from cartersville, GA

April Jacobson, a Pre-Nursing major, from Atlanta, GA

Jordan James, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Taylorsville, GA

Danying Jiang, a Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Morgan Johnson, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Erica Jones, a Nursing major, from Rossville, GA

Priya Jones, a Pre-Nursing major, from Trion, GA

Laci Justice, a Human Services major, from Calhoun, GA

Emilee Kelley, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cedartown, GA

Adriel Kershner, a Pre-Nursing major, from Silver Creek, GA

Isabelle Kinard, an Accounting major, from Dahlonega, GA

Ian King, a History Education major, from Calhoun, GA

James Kirk, a Sport Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Natalie Knight, a Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Ricky Knight, a Computer Information Systems major, from Fayetteville, GA

Kloe Knoebel, an Associate of Science major, from Cedartown, GA

Jan Kos, a Psychology major, from Zagreb-Susedgrad, FC

Kody Krause, a General Business major, from Fitzgerald, GA

Kalee Kuykendall, an Accounting major, from Collinsville, AL

Kylee Kuykendall, an Accounting major, from Collinsville, AL

Brantston Lacy, a General Business major, from Dawsonville, GA

Shelsea Lamboy, a Middle Grades Education major, from Cave Spring, GA

Sadie Lane, a Criminal Justice major, from Ringgold, GA

Hayden Lanier, a Middle Grades Education major, from Tallapoosa, GA

Taryn Laramie, a Computer Information Systems major, from Lindale, GA

Ryleigh Lawrence, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Trion, GA

Kylie League, a Management major, from Cumming, GA

Leslie Lewis, an Associate of Science major, from Rome, GA

Owen Lewis, a Christian Studies major, from Cedartown, GA

Tiara Lewis, a Criminal Justice major, from Marietta, GA

Dayela Lima, a Voice major, from Marietta, GA

Mckenzie Livingston, a Christian Studies major, from Hiawassee, GA

Collin Lockard, a Criminal Justice major, from Scottsboro, AL

Bailey Lopez, a General Business major, from Peachtree City, GA

Teresa Lopez, a General Business major, from Dalton, GA

Maddalena LoRae, a Marketing major, from Canton, GA

Hannah Lord, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Alana Loyd, a Biology major, from Centre, AL

Christina Luttrell, a General Business major, from Rockmart, GA

Ethan Lyles, a Middle Grades Education major, from Fairmount, GA

Kyra Mabry, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Isaac MacNaughton, an English major, from Truro, NS

Davide Maiello, a Communication Studies major, from Novara, GA

Mattia Maiello, a Communication Studies major, from Momo, FC

Barron Mann, a Marketing major, from Conyers, GA

Nena Marcus, a Marketing major, from Calhoun, GA

Nicholas Marin Hernandez, a Management major, from BOGOTA, FC

Logan Martin, a Biology major, from Plainville, GA

Thor Martin, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Maria Martinez, a Sport Management major, from Bradenton, FL

Olivia Masters, a Biochemistry major, from Acworth, GA

Cassie Matthews, a General Business major, from Cedartown, GA

Hunter May, a General Business major, from Dallas, GA

George Mazzant, a Biochemistry major, from Hampton, GA

Sydney McBurnett, a Human Services major, from Rome, GA

Grant McConnell, a Sport Management major, from Kennedale, TX

Anna McCormick, a Pre-Nursing major, from Hiram, GA, GA

Ginny McCracken, a Biochemistry major, from Great Falls, MT

Abigail McCullers, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Macon, GA

Madison McDonald, a Christian Studies major, from Rome, GA

Avery McDowell, a History major, from Cartersville, GA

Hannah McDuffie, a Psychology major, from Cartersville, GA

Jordan McGatha, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Silver Creek, GA

Caleb McGinnis, a Biology major, from Hokes Bluff, AL

Jasmine McGreggor, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rockmart, GA

Asia McWaters, a Psychology major, from Dadeville, AL

Tyler McWillie, a Middle Grades Education major, from Watrous, SK

Andrea Medel Hernandez, a Communication Studies major, from Puebla, FC

Kevin Medina, a Music Education major, from Austell, GA

Veronica Medina-Soria, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Ryan Melillo, a General Business major, from Bremen, GA

Noel Mendiola, a Marketing major, from Frederick, MD

Kathia Mendoza, a General Business major, from Cartersville, GA

Camielle Milledge-Roberson, a Sport Management major, from Albany, GA

Cloteal Miller, a General Business major, from Conyers, GA

Haleigh Miller, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Aragon, GA

Kristan Miller, a Human Services major, from Jackson, GA

Noah Millican, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Summerville, GA

Ashlyn Mink, a Psychology major, from Lawrenceville, GA

Jacob Mitchell, a Sport Management major, from Fort Payne, AL

Daphny Moleski, a Music Education major, from Powder Springs, GA

Aaron Moore, a Middle Grades Education major, from Valley Head, AL

Alana Moore, a Biology major, from Conyers, GA

Autumn Moore, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Brooks Moore, a Sport Management major, from Cedartown, GA

Courtney Moore, a General Business major, from Rossville, GA

Jackson Moore, a Middle Grades Education major, from Chickamauga, GA

Kyndall Moore, a Sport Management major, from Acworth, GA

Sarah Moore, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Taylorsville, GA

Hannah Morales, a Biochemistry major, from Atlanta, GA

Jose Morales, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Libbi Morgan, a Criminal Justice major, from Fort Payne, AL

Melanie Morillon, a Pre-Nursing major, from Cedartown, GA

Kyle Morlock, a Mathematics major, from Young Harris, GA

Baleigh Morrison, a Psychology major, from Rome, GA

Peyton Moseley, a Sport Management major, from Acworth, GA

Bo Mosteller, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Jackson, GA

Alana Mulkey, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Gadsden, AL

Jackson Mulkey, a Biology major, from Rome, GA

Kiran Devaa Namadevan, a Management major, from COIMBATORE, FC

Trevor Nanney, a Sport Management major, from SHELBY, NC

Ruby Narrell, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Union Grove, AL

Hanna Nichols, a Criminal Justice major, from Cedartown, GA

Dennis Nicholson, a General Business major, from Montgomery, TX

Sydney Nicholson, a Middle Grades Education major, from Silver Creek, GA

Izabel Nikolaeva, a Computer Information Systems major, from Kostinbrod, Sofia, FC

Mirsa Nolasco, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Emma Novis, a Biochemistry major, from Dallas, GA

Isabella Nunley, a Theatre major, from Bogart, GA

Kaitlyn Nunley, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Chickamauga, GA

Mason O’Neal, an Accounting major, from Rome, GA

Brittany Ogle, an Accounting major, from LaFayette, GA

Houston Oliver, a Criminal Justice major, from Resaca, GA

Ivan Orellana, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Kimberly Orellana, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Jason Ortega, a General Business major, from rome, GA

Kenslee Osborne, a Pre-Nursing major, from Dallas, GA

Sabrina Overby, a General Business major, from Summerville, GA

Jacob Pajer, a Sport Management major, from Dunwoody, GA

Hannah Parker, a Music & Worship Leadership major, from Hoschton, GA

Maggie Parker, a Communication Studies major, from Buchanan, GA

Mattilin Parker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Katherine Patrick, a General Business major, from Ooltewah, TN

Sophia Patrick, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Dallas, GA

Hannah Paul, a Middle Grades Education major, from ROME, GA

Lauren Peck, a General Business major, from Adairsville, GA

Bethany Perry, a Music Education major, from Lempster, NH

Brandon Peterson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rome, GA

Madison Pettigrew, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from LaFayette, GA

Carolyn Phillips, an Ecology And Field Biology major, from Kingsland, GA

Taylor Phillips, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from RINGGOLD, GA

Emily Phipps, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Kelly Pickett, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Hanceville, AL

Allison Pierce, a Nursing major, from Fortson, GA

Roselene Pinkerton, a Nursing major, from Suwanee, GA

Sydney Pledger, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Molly Plott, a Criminal Justice major, from Cartersville, GA

Kyah Plummer, a General Business major, from Warner Robins, GA

Jacob Poe, a Management major, from Calhoun, GA

Carson Powell, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Benjamin Prevost, a Nursing major, from Chattanooga, TN

Campbell Pryor, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Bethany Purdue, a Christian Studies major, from Rome, GA

Emma Queen, a Pre-Nursing major, from Calhoun, GA

Lucas Queen, a History Education major, from Aragon, GA

Kaitlyn Raby, a Theatre major, from Saint Marys, GA

Strahinja Radanovic, a Sport Management major, from Subotica, FC

Hali Rader, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Bryce Rapson, a Human Services major, from Cleveland, TN

Callie Ray, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Chickamauga, GA

Sydney Ray, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Gaylesville, AL

Madison Reagin, a Biology major, from Lawrenceville, GA

Nolan Reece, a History Education major, from Calhoun, GA

Emma Reynolds, a Human Services major, from Rome, GA

Haley Reynolds, a Psychology major, from Rockmart, GA

Hannah Rice, a Middle Grades Education major, from Monroe, GA

Katelyn Richards, a Christian Studies major, from Cohutta, GA

Trystan Richards-Chastain, a Music Education major, from Carrollton, GA

Katharine Richardson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from St. Simons Island, GA

Ryan Richardson, a Sport Management major, from Birmingham, AL

Cameron Rikard, a Biology major, from Emerson, GA

Isabell Rincon, a General Business major, from Calhoun, GA

Rylind Robinson, a Psychology major, from Wesley Chapel, FL

Daisy Rodriguez, a General Business major, from Marietta, GA

Abigail Rogers, a Nursing major, from Cartersville, GA

Vanity Romano, a Nursing major, from Armuchee, GA

Lanika Ross, a Sport Management major, from Milledgeville, GA

Jordina Rovira Sole, a Psychology major, from Balaguer, FC

Samantha Rowell, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Mimi Royal, a Christian Studies major, from Newnan, GA

Jamie Ruengmateekhun, a Sport Management major, from Garland, TX

Arthur Rutledge, a Marketing major, from Newnan, GA

Izabel Salgado, a Sport Management major, from Sugar hill, GA

Ivan Sandoval, a Sport Management major, from Lindale, GA

Richard Sapp, a Criminal Justice major, from Kennesaw, GA

Barrett Saunders, a General Business major, from adairsville, GA

Braden Saunders, a Management major, from adairsville, GA

Mckena Schrader, a Psychology major, from Cave Spring, GA

Averi Schrews, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Carrollton, GA

Chelsea Scott, a Nursing major, from Woodstock, GA

Jaden Sealey, a General Business major, from North Vancouver, BC

Nathan Shaffett, a Chemistry major, from Mt. Vernon, GA

Emalyn Sharp, an English major, from Taylorsville, GA

Alexis Shearouse, a Nursing major, from Marble Hill, GA

Lindsey Shipp, an English major, from Dallas, GA

Brettany Shirley, a Management major, from Rome, GA

Cameron Shirley, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Harrison, TN

Haley Shook, a Pre-Nursing major, from Cartersville, GA

Riley Shubert, a General Business major, from Covington, GA

Danielle Siever, a Nursing major, from Ooltewah, TN

Brenton Silvar, a Management major, from Dallas, GA

Joni Simonds, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Powder Springs, GA

Jesse Simpson, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Kaitlyn Sims, a Middle Grades Education major, from Madison, GA

Lona Sims, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Calhoun, GA

Emiliee Singleton, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Arden Smathers, a Nursing major, from Woodstock, GA

Anne Smith, a General Business major, from Acworth, GA

Brinley Smith, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Caleb Smith, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Elijah Smith, a General Business major, from Rome, GA

Indiya Smith, a Biochemistry major, from Carrollton, GA

Kennedi Smith, a Pre-Nursing major, from Griffin, GA

Madison Smith, an Accounting major, from Fairmount, GA

Weston Snell, a Theatre major, from Swainsboro, GA

Anahi Soledad, an Accounting major, from Roswell, GA

Aspen Sorrells, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Cartersville, GA

Kaleb Speights, a Computer Information Systems major, from Cartersville, GA

Dalton Sprayberry, a General Business major, from Rockmart, GA

Madison Sprosty, an Accounting major, from Savannah, GA

Owen Spruell, a General Business major, from McDonough, GA

Caleb Stacy, a Sport Management major, from Cedartown, GA

Mikayla Stockett, an Accounting major, from Cedartown, GA

Samantha Stoudt, a Psychology major, from Kennesaw, GA

Hannah Strain, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from White, GA

Leighann Summers, a Biology major, from Dalton, GA

Jonathan Suppes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rockmart, GA

Ethan Temples, an Accounting major, from Rome, GA

Carrington Terrell, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from Fayetteville, GA

Makayla Thacker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Adairsville, GA

Kiana Thomas, a Nursing major, from Tampa, FL

McCall Thomas, a Criminal Justice major, from Dawsonville, GA

Timothy Thomas, a Music & Worship Leadership major, from Marietta, GA

Hannah Thompson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Summerville, GA

Jessica Tinsley, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Calhoun, GA

Kailee Tipton, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Chatsworth, GA

Nathaniel Tomey, a Pre-Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Juliana Torres Alarcon, a Marketing major, from Bogota, FC

Avigail Torres-Pineda, a Biology major, from Cedartown, GA

Luc Toupin, a Biology major, from Pleumeur Bodou, NULL

Olivia Trammell, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Sebastian Troya, a Sport Management major, from Davie, FL

Payton Tuder, a Mathematics Education major, from Rocky Face, GA

Tammy Turner, a General Business major, from Dallas, GA

Terrence Vandiver, an Accounting major, from Evans, GA

Tayla Vannelli, an English major, from Coleman, WI

Julissa Vazquez, a Nursing major, from Rome, GA

Annie Veldhuis, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Cumming, GA

Kelly Vernon, a Chemistry major, from Roswell, GA

Hannah Walker, an Accounting major, from Newnan, GA

Timothy Walker, a Sport Management major, from Acworth, GA

Tamara Wallace, a Human Services major, from Douglasville, GA

Madeline Walter, a Pre-Nursing major, from Kennesaw, GA

John Warner, a Communication Studies major, from McDonough, GA

Samuel Warner, a General Business major, from Woodstock, GA

Andrew Warren, a General Business major, from Savannah, GA

Cornell Washington, a Sport Management major, from Calumet City, IL

Dicie Waters, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Cameron West, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Rome, GA

Jackson Wheatley, a Chemistry major, from Matthews, NC

Caroline Wheeler, a Communication Studies major, from Covington, GA

Jaleea Whitener, a Biology major, from Dalton, GA

Rebecca Whitlock, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major, from North Augusta, SC

Emily Wilder, a Voice major, from Alpharetta, GA

Madelyn Wilkes, an Elementary Education (P-5) major, from Rome, GA

Ada Williams, a History Education major, from Rome, GA

Amya Williams, a General Business major, from Summerville, GA

Brayden Williams, a Communication Studies major, from Crossville, AL

Lindsay Williams, a Musical Theatre major, from Cumming, GA

Walter Williams, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, from Lyerly, GA

Zachary Williams, a Sport Management major, from Crestview, FL

Jack Williamson, a Sport Management major, from Ashland, AL

Grace Willingham, a Psychology major, from Dallas, GA

Evan Windham, a Communication Studies major, from Sautee Nacochee, GA

Sierra Withers, a Psychology major, from Canton, GA

Parker Wolfe, a Middle Grades Education major, from Rome, GA

Maegan Womack, a Music Education major, from Fyffe, AL

Joseph Woodard, a Christian Studies major, from Piedmont, AL

Rebecah Woody, a Human Services major, from Summerville, GA

Alexandria Wright, a Psychology major, from Chattanooga, TN

Jordan Wyatt, a Computer Information Systems major, from Cedartown, GA

Justin Wyatt, a Computer Information Systems major, from Cedartown, GA

William Wyatt, a General Business major, from Lafayette, GA

Artell Yates, a Management major, from Villa Rica, GA

Yahir Zapata, a Management major, from Dalton, GA

