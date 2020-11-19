Christmas on the Hill Supports Student Scholarships

Shorter University’s 3rd Annual Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala will not be held as an in-person event. Sponsors can still make a tremendous impact on Shorter students through supporting student scholarships.

“Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases both nationally and locally, we have canceled the in-person dinner originally slated for December 3,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, Shorter’s Vice President for University Advancement. “Though we will not be gathering together to celebrate Christmas on the Hill, our purpose for the Gala remains—helping students be able to attend Shorter University by funding student scholarships.

“Sponsors of the Gala can still make an incredible impact on Shorter students. Almost all of our traditional students receive scholarships, and this event helps make that possible. We appreciate our donors’ continued support in this unprecedented year.”

Sponsorships and donations can be made online at www.shorter.edu/gala.

Dr. Sylvia Washington

Floyd Primary Care Pediatrician Dr. Sylvia Washington, who was slated to be this year’s speaker, will be our speaker at the 2021 Christmas on the Hill event.

“There has been a tremendous response to this year’s Gala, and we have heard lots of excitement about Dr. Washington speaking,” Dr. Bruce said. “We are thrilled she has agreed to speak at next year’s event.”