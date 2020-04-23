The Chimes Receives 1st Place in National Competition

For the second year in a row, the team responsible for producing Shorter’s literary magazine, The Chimes, has won a first prize for a national award. The publication won first place in the American Scholastic Press Association’s annual competition.

“The staff of the literary magazine is made up of students at the freshman and senior levels, English as well Science majors,” said Chimes advisor Dr. Fabrice Poussin. “They are all dedicated to the magazine and to making it the best it can be. Through the process of selection, conception and printing, as well as that of organizing the release evening, all these students give it their whole heart and it shows. It is a great pleasure to be able to share this activity and success with them.”

Congratulations to all those involved in producing The Chimes!