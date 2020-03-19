Students Named to Fall Semester Dean’s List

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2019. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

Alabama

Chelsie Cochran, a Criminal Justice major from Fort Wainwright, AK

Jonathan Plunkett, a Christian Studies major from Arab, AL

Savannah Orange, a History major from Boaz, AL

Caleb Winton, a History Education major from Brewton, AL

Erik Terry, a General Business major from Calera, AL

Noah Wofford, an Accounting major from Cedar Bluff, AL

Alexis Chambers, an English major from Centre, AL

Madison Sanders, a Nursing major from Clanton, AL

Ryan Millwood, a General Business major from Collinsville, AL

Iva Luther, a Mathematics major from Crossville, AL

Zachary Dimmock, a Christian Studies major from Cullman, AL

Jacee Guinn, an English major from Fyffe, AL

Ashley Lassetter, a Music Education major from Fyffe, AL

Eva Cruz, a Human Services major from Gadsden, AL

Raegan Hawks, an English major from Gadsden, AL

Emily Wilson, a Mathematics Education major from Jasper, AL

Gretchen Melton, a Biology major from Mobile, AL

Joseph Woodard, a Christian Studies major from Piedmont, AL

Samantha Cornelius, a Music Education major from Rainsville, AL

Allan Fordham, an Associate of Science major from Ranburne, AL

Cameron Woodley, a Chemistry major from Thorsby, AL

Ruby Narrell, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Union Grove, AL

Arizona

Irma Berkowitz, a General Business major from Gilbert, AZ

Lacey Money, a Criminal Justice major from Tucson, AZ

California

Jennings Gardner, a Voice major from San Clemente, CA

Colorado

Gracie Forbes, a Marketing major from Woodland Park, CO

Florida

Kelly Bryl, a Sport Management major from Almond Beach, FL

Taryn Cycholl, a General Business major from Boca Raton, FL

Peyton Hill, a General Business major from Clermont, FL

Luis Acevedo, a General Business major from Coral Springs, FL

Kayla Hartmann, a Sport Management major from Debary, FL

Timothy Finlayson, a Sport Management major from Greenville, FL

Lauren Riley, a Nursing major from High Springs, FL

Brittany Dufresne, a Biochemistry major from Melbourne, FL

Andres Ferreiro, a Sport Management major from Miami, FL

Jason Gonzalez, a Computer Information Systems major from Miami, FL

Michael Avendano, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Miami Lakes, FL

Courtney Bach, an Accounting major from Middleburg, FL

Ryan Jackson, a General Business major from Monticello, FL

DeWayne Nicholson, a Psychology major from Ocala, FL

Bailey Skiles, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Mara Cooper, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Tallahassee, FL

Joseph Russell, a General Business major from Titusville, FL

Georgia

Teresa Berry, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Ruby Brooks, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Acworth, GA

Angela Cecere, a Biology major from Acworth, GA

Cameron Cherry, a Sport Management major from Acworth, GA

McKenzie Dempsey, a Middle Grades Education major from Acworth, GA

Isabella DiMauro, a Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Meagan Doughty, a Nursing major from Acworth, GA

Kaitlyn Fudge, a Psychology major from Acworth, GA

Kierra Graham, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Asa Stallings, a Musical Theatre major from Acworth, GA

Gunnar Uutinen, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Timothy Walker, a General Business major from Acworth, GA

Rebekah Cash, a Mathematics Education major from Adairsville, GA

Kaden Cochran, an Accounting major from Adairsville, GA

Tristen Garner, a History major from Adairsville, GA

Elizabeth Drake, a Musical Theatre major from Appling, GA

Theresa Dunn, a General Business major from Aragon, GA

Gracie Hall, an Accounting major from Aragon, GA

Destiny Killian, an English major from Aragon, GA

Lucas Queen, a History Education major from Aragon, GA

Kiera Dudley, a Psychology major from Atlanta, GA

Sydney Holmes, a History major from Atlanta, GA

Joselyn Mitchell, an Associate of Science major from Atlanta, GA

Tatum Ragsdale, a General Business major from Atlanta, GA

Darrin Vanderpan, a Criminal Justice major from Atlanta, GA

Andrea Locke, a General Business major from Austell, GA

Tyler Hitt, a General Business major from Ballground, GA

Marian Deen, a Music Education major from Baxley, GA

Jessica Stallings, a Biochemistry major from Baxley, GA

Thomas Peagler, a General Business major from Blackshear, GA

Tyler Pullum, a Middle Grades Education major from Bloomingdale, GA

Elizabeth Thain, a Nursing major from Bogart, GA

Derrineisha Francis, an Associate of Science major from Braselton, GA

Carson Cook, a Mathematics Education major from Bremen, GA

Indiya Smith, a Biology major from Bremen, GA

Kelan Walker, a Sport Management major from Brunswick, GA

Kaylee Darsey, a Middle Grades Education major from Buckhead, GA

Samuel Garris, a History Education major from Buford, GA

Jennifer Hernandez-Vega, a Sport Management major from Buford, GA

Erin Abbott, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Austin Allen, a Marketing major from Calhoun, GA

Baylee Balliew, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

David Butler, a Marketing major from Calhoun, GA

Jocelyn Cisneros, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Carrie Gordon, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Tanner Hopkins, a Youth Ministry major from Calhoun, GA

Noah Hunt, a Theatre major from Calhoun, GA

Deborah MacDavid, a Middle Grades Education major from Calhoun, GA

Harrison Murphy, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Calhoun, GA

Katie Rawls, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Calhoun, GA

Nolan Reece, a History Education major from Calhoun, GA

Georgina Trenti, a Psychology major from Calhoun, GA

Jennifer Watkins, a General Business major from Calhoun, GA

Luke Wright, a History major from Calhoun, GA

William Browning, a Criminal Justice major from Canton, GA

Haley Gravitte, a Music Education major from Canton, GA

Kelsey Gravitte, a Nursing major from Canton, GA

Annalysa Cagasan, a Piano major from Carrollton, GA

Daniel Gilley, a Biology major from Carrollton, GA

LillieAnna Kilgore, a Middle Grades Education major from Carrollton, GA

Averi Schrews, an undecided major from Carrollton, GA

Colbi Ballard, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

John Burchett, a Sport Management major from Cartersville, GA

Justice Carter, a Management major from Cartersville, GA

Laura Dodge, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Avery McDowell, an undecided major from Cartersville, GA

Sarah Morneau, a Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Molly Plott, an undecided major from Cartersville, GA

Haley Sharp, a Middle Grades Education major from Cartersville, GA

Tanner Wilson, a Pre-Nursing major from Cartersville, GA

Emily Houston, a Human Services major from Cave Spring, GA

Brady Jacobs, a Communication Studies major from Cave Spring, GA

Mckena Schrader, a Biology major from Cave Spring, GA

Jacob Barker, a General Business major from Cedartown, GA

Emilee Kelley, a Christian Studies major from Cedartown, GA

Jodi Knight, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Cedartown, GA

Cassie McCrickard, a Biology major from Cedartown, GA

Peyton Moore, a Sport Management major from Cedartown, GA

Elizabeth Smith, a Communication Studies major from Cedartown, GA

Branson Carnes, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Chatsworth, GA

Justin Franklin, a Communication Studies major from Chatsworth, GA

Karla Gamez, a Psychology major from Chatsworth, GA

Alexander Hyde, a History major from Chatsworth, GA

Christopher Tipton, a History Education major from Chatsworth, GA

Courtney Durham, a Biology major from Chickamauga, GA

Hunter Hodson, a Middle Grades Education major from Chickamauga, GA

Erica Jones, a Pre-Nursing major from Chickamauga, GA

Lisa Oliver, a Human Services major from Chickamauga, GA

Jared Spradlin, a General Business major from Chickamauga, GA

Aimee Funk, a Chemistry major from Chula, GA

Meagan Cox, a Christian Studies major from Clarkesville, GA

Kali Crowder, a General Business major from Cohutta, GA

Sydney Cardwell, a Biology major from Columbus, GA

Bryant Knight, a Biology major from Columbus, GA

Hannah Morales, a Biochemistry major from Columbus, GA

Margaret Timberlake, a Music Education major from Columbus, GA

Barron Mann, a Marketing major from Conyers, GA

Faith Smith, a Criminal Justice major from Conyers, GA

Aric Butler, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Cordele, GA

Ratayvius Jackson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Covington, GA

Kristina Evans, a Criminal Justice major from Cumming, GA

Bailey Gerstner, a Marketing major from Cumming, GA

Kaitlin Kessler, a Music major from Cumming, GA

Azaireus Langill, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Cumming, GA

Kylie League, a Marketing major from Cumming, GA

Zachary Phinazee, a Christian Studies major from Cumming, GA

Alexis Sewell, a Sport Management major from Cumming, GA

Lindsay Williams, a Musical Theatre major from Cumming, GA

Marsha McKnight, a General Business major from Dacula, GA

Brooke Renfroe, a Communication Studies major from Dacula, GA

Isabelle Kinard, an Accounting major from Dahlonega, GA

Nehemiah Bing, a Pre-Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Eric China, a General Business major from Dallas, GA

Celia Floyd, a Management major from Dallas, GA

Macy Hollis, a Nursing major from Dallas, GA

Gill Lindsay, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Dallas, GA

Emma Novis, a Biology major from Dallas, GA

Lorin Chandler, a Certification (Education) major from Dalton, GA

Malley Chastain, a Middle Grades Education major from Dalton, GA

Porter Johnson, a Christian Studies major from Dalton, GA

Hernan Saldana, a Management major from Dalton, GA

Leighann Summers, a Biology major from Dalton, GA

Madison Andre’, a Biology major from Dawson, GA

Kayla George, a Theatre major from Douglasville, GA

Kathy Mikeal, a Christian Studies major from Douglasville, GA

Brandon Newell, a Christian Studies major from Douglasville, GA

Baraka Salumu, a Music Education major from Douglasville, GA

Jonathan Daughtry, an Associate of Science major from Dublin, GA

Jacqueline O’Reilly, a Sport Management major from Duluth, GA

Catherine Williams, a Marketing major from Dunwoody, GA

Kedria Sheppard, an Associate of Science major from East Point, GA

Faye Brooks, an Associate of Science major from Ellenwood, GA

Anthony Catanzaro, a History major from Euharlee, GA

Taylor Waits, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Euharlee, GA

Madison Smith, an undecided major from Fairmount, GA

Ricky Knight, a Computer Information Systems major from Fayetteville, GA

Shane Leinberger, a Mathematics major from Fayetteville, GA

Gabriela Ramirez, a Pre-Nursing major from Fayetteville, GA

Aubrey Desmet, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Flowery Branch, GA

Gabrielle Hogle, an Accounting major from Flowery Branch, GA

Hunter Rainey, a Sport Management major from Flowery Branch, GA

John Stoecker, a Pre-Nursing major from Flowery Branch, GA

Jovoreya Grant, a Pre-Nursing major from Forest Park, GA

Val Evans, a Biology major from Franklin Springs, GA

Mackenzie Staples, a Communication Studies major from Gainesville, GA

Leslie Bennett, a Youth Ministry major from Gray, GA

Devalyn Williams, a Human Services major from Haddock, GA

Ashley Gatlin, a Management major from Hampton, GA

Major Moss, a Biology major from Hiawassee, GA

Alivia Gladden, an English major from Hiram, GA

David Hutchins, an Associate of Science major from Hiram, GA

Anna Wilfong, a Music major from Hiram, GA

Andrew Wilfong, a Music Education major from Hiram, GA

Matthew Bradley, a Management major from Jasper, GA

Javier Flores, a General Business major from Jefferson, GA

Kendall Buck, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Jonesboro, GA

Kennedy Buck, a Psychology major from Jonesboro, GA

Andrew Bos, a Sport Management major from Kathleen, GA

Ashton Childress, a Biology major from Kennesaw, GA

Aisling Cummins, a Pre-Nursing major from Kennesaw, GA

Malcolm Falardeau, a Sport Management major from Kennesaw, GA

Thomas Iorillo, an undecided major from Kennesaw, GA

Carolyn Phillips, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Kingsland, GA

Hunter Chastain, a Sport Management major from Kingston, GA

Morgan Maxwell, a Biology major from Kingston, GA

Wesley Smith, a Criminal Justice major from Kingston, GA

Meredith Copeland, a Management major from La Fayette, GA

Rylie Chamlee, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from LaFayette, GA

Jeremiah Brown, a Sport Management major from LaGrange, GA

Abigail Dixon, a Middle Grades Education major from LaGrange, GA

Toneika Farquharson, an Associate of Science major from Lawrenceville, GA

Spencer Ross, a Theatre major from Lawrenceville, GA

Cecilia Estock, a Nursing major from Lilburn, GA

Jeffrey Baker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Eric Knutsen, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Lindale, GA

Noah Rogers, a Psychology major from Lindale, GA

Ivan Sandoval, a Sport Management major from Lindale, GA

SheQuilla McClain, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Lithonia, GA

Kendale Chambers, a Sport Management major from Loganville, GA

Lisa Gwaltney, a General Business major from Loganville, GA

Rebekah Ezell, a Theatre major from Macon, GA

Jared Ivey, a Musical Theatre major from Macon, GA

Abigail McCullers, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Macon, GA

Kallie Moye, a Psychology major from Macon, GA

Alexis Shearouse, a Pre-Nursing major from Marble Hill, GA

Matthew Christian, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Kyanna Easley, a Sport Management major from Marietta, GA

Catherine Fletcher, a Nursing major from Marietta, GA

Dayela Lima, a Voice major from Marietta, GA

Aaron Poole, a History major from Marietta, GA

Daisy Rodriguez, a General Business major from Marietta, GA

Timothy Thomas, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Marietta, GA

Lydia Cosper, a Music & Worship Leadership major from Maysville, GA

Harlie Barker, a General Business major from McDonough, GA

Latasha Walters, a General Business major from McDonough, GA

Carolina Lamm, a Mathematics Education major from Metter, GA

Michael Knape, a Chemistry major from Midland, GA

Whitney Grogg, a General Business major from Monroe, GA

Emma Sapp, a General Business major from Monroe, GA

Austin Dixon, a Management major from Morrow, GA

Ana Avila, a Human Services major from Newnan, GA

Benjamin Davis, a General Business major from Newnan, GA

Kaitlyn Forte, an Accounting major from Newnan, GA

Hayley Gillespie, a Nursing major from Newnan, GA

Eric Henderson, a Biology major from Newnan, GA

Matthew Henderson, a Biology major from Newnan, GA

Eden Smith, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Mary Thompson, a Psychology major from Newnan, GA

Heidi Seagraves, a General Business major from Nicholson, GA

Jordyn Dove, a Psychology major from Omega, GA

Bailey Lopez, a General Business major from Peachtree City, GA

Caleb Ramirez, a Piano major from Peachtree City, GA

Casey Raschen, a Communication Studies major from Peachtree City, GA

Molly Hardy, a Music Education major from Powder Springs, GA

Daphny Moleski, a Music Education major from Powder Springs, GA

Houston Oliver, a Criminal Justice major from Resaca, GA

Kylie Kessler, a Human Services major from Richmond Hill, GA

Ava Bone, a Psychology major from Ringgold, GA

Chloe Gray, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

James Kibble, a Church Music major from Ringgold, GA

Lindsey Newell, a Biology major from Ringgold, GA

Taylor Phillips, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Ringgold, GA

Jessie Vincent, a Nursing major from Ringgold, GA

Darby Ambrose, a Computer Information Systems major from Rising Fawn, GA

Sydney Poston, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rising Fawn, GA

Denzel Bell, a Psychology major from Riverdale, GA

Justice Ezeokonkwo, a Biology major from Riverdale, GA

Hayley Phillips, a Psychology major from Rock Spring, GA

Jessica Barber, a Biology major from Rockmart, GA

Logan Brookshire, a Biology major from Rockmart, GA

Morgan Cashen, a History Education major from Rockmart, GA

Haley Reynolds, a Pre-Nursing major from Rockmart, GA

Brittany Ogle, a General Business major from Rocky Face, GA

Joanna Atwood, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Tabitha Barone, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Davis Bishop, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Christopher Black, a Chemistry major from Rome, GA

Janae Bohannon, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

A’Lexus Booker, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Glenn Bowman, a Marketing major from Rome, GA

Jordan Brown, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Michael Bryan, a Mathematics major from Rome, GA

Edlyn Castillo, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Alexis Clark, a Mathematics Education major from Rome, GA

Juan Cornejo, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Marilyn De Leon, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Lokusatu Hewage De Silva, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Stephany Delgado, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Casey Essinger, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Adam Exsted, a Political Science major from Rome, GA

Fahad Farooq, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Marie Fraser, a Certification (Education) major from Rome, GA

Timothy Garrett, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Danielle Griesemer, a History major from Rome, GA

Felix Guijosa, a Marketing major from Rome, GA

Jody Ann Harris, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Tiffany Hunt, a Music Education major from Rome, GA

Alexandria Ingram, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Rebecca Jackson, a Criminal Justice major from Rome, GA

Haider Khan, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Kristina Lansdell, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Anna Lary, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

MaKayla Little, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Soledad Lopez Romero, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Olivia Martin, an undecided major from Rome, GA

Cory Mason, a Biology major from Rome, GA

Jaclyn Morang, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Baleigh Morrison, a History Education major from Rome, GA

Mason O’Neal, an undecided major from Rome, GA

Amanda Okubo, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Victoria Overby, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Hiral Patel, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Byron Paz-Calderon, a Computer Information Systems major from Rome, GA

Austin Powers, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Campbell Pryor, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Lilah Pryor, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Daisy Ramirez-Chavez, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Aaron Reardon, a Communication Studies major from Rome, GA

Justin Reynolds, a General Business major from Rome, GA

Emma Reynolds, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Jessica Russell, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Julie Sanderlin, an Accounting major from Rome, GA

Breanna Smith, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Chelsealaurel Steuart-Allister, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Tempest Thomas, a Theatre major from Rome, GA

Megan Van Meter, a Human Services major from Rome, GA

Jennifer Vicente, a Pre-Nursing major from Rome, GA

Derek Walters, a Nursing major from Rome, GA

Dicie Waters, a Middle Grades Education major from Rome, GA

Autumn Weise, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from Rome, GA

Lauren White, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Rome, GA

Joshua Winton, a Youth Ministry major from Rome, GA

Lindsey McLendon, a General Business major from Roopville, GA

Anahi Soledad, an Accounting major from Roswell, GA

Kelly Vernon, a Chemistry major from Roswell, GA

Grace Garnett, a Piano Pedagogy major from Savannah, GA

Madison Sprosty, an Accounting major from Savannah, GA

Jason McDowell, a Criminal Justice major from Senoia, GA

Maryna Bolton, a Computer Information Systems major from Shannon, GA

Dominic Romano, a Christian Studies major from Shannon, GA

Hannah Autry, a Musical Theatre major from Sharpsburg, GA

Caroline Holbrook, a General Business major from Silver Creek, GA

Joseph Holbrook, a General Business major from Silver Creek, GA

Madison McGinnis, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Silver Creek, GA

Sydney Shell, a Middle Grades Education major from Silver Creek, GA

Jacob Womack, a General Business major from Silver Creek, GA

Bryan Richardson, a Pre-Nursing major from Smyrna, GA

Benjamin Epperley, a Chemistry major from Springfield, GA

Katharine Richardson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major from St. Simons Island, GA

Esther Hoe, a Criminal Justice major from Stockbridge, GA

Zyaire Horey, a Marketing major from Stockbridge, GA

Kiana Wright, an Associate of Science major from Stone Mountain, GA

Mekala Fuller, a Sport Management major from Sugar Hill, GA

Katilyn Hargrove, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summervile, GA

Adriana Bautista, a Biology major from Summerville, GA

Chloe Bice, a Psychology major from Summerville, GA

Tifany Day, a Human Services major from Summerville, GA

Lauren Finster, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Zachary Gilbreath, a History major from Summerville, GA

Ashley Rosser, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Shannon Smith, a Human Services major from summerville, GA

Shelby Teems, a Nursing major from Summerville, GA

Hannah Thompson, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Summerville, GA

Jordan Thrasher, a General Business major from Summerville, GA

Kaley Wright, a Biology major from Summerville, GA

Destiny Garza, a Musical Theatre major from Suwanee, GA

Julia Lawson, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Talking Rock, GA

Emily Cheek, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Alyssa Gill, a Middle Grades Education major from Taylorsville, GA

Jordan James, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Lillian Jordan, a Nursing major from Taylorsville, GA

Sarah Moore, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Taylorsville, GA

Jaden Elrod, a Nursing major from Temple, GA

Alexis Leake, an Accounting major from Trenton, GA

Lauren Causey, a Biology major from Trion, GA

Kayla Flowers, a General Business major from Trion, GA

Charles Martin, a General Business major from Trion, GA

Krista Morrison, a History Education major from Trion, GA

Angelia Tucker, a General Business major from Trion, GA

Whitley Brooker, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Tunnel Hill, GA

Amanda Paver, a Sport Management major from Tyrone, GA

Victoria Chivers, an Accounting major from Villa Rica, GA

Christianne Grist, a Communication Studies major from Warner Robins, GA

TreVona Scales, a Pre-Nursing major from Warner Robins, GA

Christopher Williams, an Ecology and Field Biology major from Watkinsville, GA

Mark Stokes, an Associate of Science major from Waycross, GA

Samuel Darling, a Biology major from Winder, GA

Maverick Beaudreau, a Communication Studies major from Winston, GA

Hannah DuVall, a Communication Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Victoria Ergle, a Pre-Nursing major from Woodstock, GA

Sydney Holden, a Christian Studies major from Woodstock, GA

Hunter Ongeri, a Pre-Nursing major from Woodstock, GA

Charles Paige, a General Business major from Woodstock, GA

Christopher Davis, a General Business major from Zebulon, GA

Indiana

Madison Breford, a Musical Theatre major from Crown Point, IN

Maryland

Donna Charles, a General Business major from Frederick, MD

Massachusetts

Tayla Vannelli, an English major from Milford, MA

North Carolina

Elizabeth Fowler, an Elementary/Special Education (P-5) major from Marble, NC

Jackson Wheatley, a Chemistry major from Matthews, NC

New York

Dyese Drigo, a Marketing major from Malverne, NY

Oregon

Clancy Hennessy, a Communication Studies major from Newberg, OR

Puerto Rico

Carlos Nieves Martinez, a Sport Management major from Isabela, PR

South Carolina

Cletia Crews, an Elementary Education (P-5) major from Columbia, SC

Tennessee

David Pell, a Management major from Benton, TN

Cason Still, a Biology major from Cleveland, TN

Peter Wittman, a General Business major from Franklin, TN

Jonathan Webb, an Accounting major from Hixson, TN

Courtney Pinkston, a Pre-Nursing major from Joelton, TN

Gavin Husted, a Biology major from Manchester, TN

Katherine Patrick, a General Business major from Ooltewah, TN

Danielle Siever, a Pre-Nursing major from Ooltewah, TN

Genna-Leigh Williams, a Musical Theatre major from Ooltewah, TN

Texas

Luke Wheeldon, a Sport Management major from Beeville, TX

Jacob Arizpe, a General Business major from Fort Worth, TX

Lauren Jendrzejewski, a Youth Ministry major from Wills Point, TX

Virginia

Alexandra Walker, a Chemistry major from Fredericksburg, VA

International

Melinda Chrun, a Marketing major from France

Jovan Cirkovic, a General Business major from Belgrade, Serbia

Jean De Lavallade, a Mathematics major from Vernou-sur-Brenne, France

Fanny Garanger, a Marketing major from Kungsbacka, Sweden

Jan Gruhn, a General Business major from Schleiden, Germany

Andrea Medel Hernandez, a Marketing major from Puebla, Mexico

Nicholas Marin Hernandez, a General Business major from Bogota, Columbia

Anastasia Jovicic, a Communication Studies major from Paris, France

Jan Kos, a Psychology major from Zagreb, Croatia

Kiran Devaa Namadevan, a Management major from Coimbatore, India

Amelie Planes, a Criminal Justice major from Pamplona, Spain

Thallison Alex Robeiro de Oliveira, a Sport Management major from Passos, Brazil

Matthew Shorrocks, a General Business major from Wigan, Great Britain

Malik Yawar, a Management major from Karachi, Pakistan

Daniel Zach, a General Business major from Praha, Czech Republic