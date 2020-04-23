This Giving Tuesday, Shorter to Focus on Helping Students Move #ForwardWithHope

Scholarships are one of the most tangible ways we can help our students move #ForwardWithHope. The more than 98% of our students who receive financial aid are 100% grateful for the support of donors.

On May 5, Shorter University will participate in the global day of unity and giving, #GivingTuesdayNow, to raise scholarship funds for students like Kaitlyn Fudge, a Psychology major from Acworth, Georgia.

Kaitlyn is a member of Shorter Band, Delight Ministries, and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She’s excited to be heading to graduate school at Georgia State University to pursue a Master’s in Social Work.

Senior Kaitlyn Fudge shares the impact Shorter University has had on her life. Help students like Kaitlyn move #ForwardWithHope by supporting student scholarships this #GivingTuesdayNow.

“It’s about being there for each other through the good times and the bad and in the middle of the storm, lifting each other up through sharing the Word of Jesus,” she said. “Mainly, Shorter has taught me over and over again not to worry —God has this.”

We are proud of the way our Shorter family puts our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ into action. Will you join us in moving our Shorter family forward by supporting student scholarships? All gifts add up to have a huge impact on our campus, our community and our world.