Social Science Department Events to Examine Reemergence of Terrorism

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University students will have the opportunity to learn more about the reemergence of terrorism as internationally recognized terrorism expert Dr. John Horgan speaks on campus at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in the Austin Moses Room.

Horgan will speak on “Forensic Psychology, Terrorism and Political Violence, and Violence Exposure.”

“In the last five years, we have seen a rise in media attention paid to extremist movements in the United States,” said Linn Pitts, assistant professor of criminal justice at Shorter. “In this discussion, we seek to gain an understanding if these groups actions are new phenomenons or a reemergence of older movements. We will also discuss the impact on our society and possible solutions.”

A professor in the Global Studies Institute and Department of Psychology at Georgia State University, Horgan has a Ph.D. in applied psychology. He also directs Georgia State’s Violent Extremism Research Group (VERG).

His research focuses on understanding the psychological qualities of the pathways into, through, and out of terrorism. His current research examines disengagement and de-radicalization from terrorism, the psychology of religious converts and their involvement in violence, and the role of children in terrorist organizations.

Shorter’s Department of Social Science will also host a symposium examining the “Reemergence and Status of Extremist Movements” at 11 a.m. in the Austin Moses Room. The symposium is open to the public at no charge.

Shorter Social Science faculty members Dr. Charles Carter, Dr. Terry Morris, and Professor Linn Pitts will give presentations on the past, present, and future of extremist movements. The symposium will include a discussion of different types of these movements.

