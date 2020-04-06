Shorter Announces Recipients of Competitive Scholarships

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University has announced recipients of competitive scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Please note: Only those students who returned a news release form to the Public Relations office are included in this release.

Raegan Ashley Fort Payne, Ala., resident Raegan Brynn Ashley has received a Provost/Alfred Shorter Scholarship. A senior at Fort Payne High School, Raegan is the daughter of Gerald and Tammy Ashley. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Sigma Kappa Delta, Phi Theta Kappa and the National Honor Society.

Rock Spring, Ga., resident Jade Madison Baugh has received a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. A transfer student from Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Jade is the daughter of Stephen Baugh and Donna Nelson. She plans on receiving an Associate of Science in Nursing from Georgia Northwestern in May. She is a 2016 honor graduate of LaFayette High School and was in the top 10 percent of her graduating class. She was awarded the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Excellence and the Statesman Award from SkillsUSA.

Calhoun, Ga., resident Andrew Harrison Bearden received a Presidential Scholarship. A senior at Adairsville High School, he is the son of Alecia Bearden and Larry Bearden. He is a member of New Zion Baptist Church, a two-time state champion in SkillsUSA TeamWorks, a Woodmen of the World recipient, and a school and county winner for CTE-US.

Madison Bookheimer Carrollton, Ga., resident Madison Louise Bookheimer received a Presidential Scholarship. A senior at Villa Rica High School, she is the daughter of John Bookheimer and Monica and Scott Rainwater. Madison is vice president of membership for FCCLA and a member of Midway Macedonia Baptist Church, the National Honor Society, Beta Club, the Spanish Honor Society, and Future Georgia Educators.

Rockmart, Ga., resident Hailee Madison Brand received a Presidential Scholarship. A senior at Rockmart High School, she is the daughter of Lisa Seay and Jason Walker and Jason Brand and Kayla Brand. Hailee is a member of the National Honors Society, the International Thespian Society, and the drama and church youth worship band at Crossview Church. Hailee Brand

Albertville, Ala., resident Sarah-Elizabeth Cheek received a Eubanks Scholarship. A senior at the Alabama Virtual Academy, she is the daughter of Tracy and Jillian Cheek. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a Student Ambassador, and a piano player. She is active in the River Church Drama Team and works at the Boaz Public Library.

Kaitlyn Comley Ringgold, Ga., resident Kaitlyn Nicole Comley received a Presidential Scholarship. A senior at Ringgold High School, she is the daughter of Rachell and Matthew Comley. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and the Ringgold High School Band in which she played clarinet and was a section leader and officer. A Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient, Kaitlyn was dual-enrolled at Dalton State College in Fall 2019, where she made the dean’s list. She is a member of Brainerd Baptist Church’s youth choir, a District Honor Band member, and an All-State Band member.

Ringgold, Ga., resident Zoe Anne Diehl received a Presidential Scholarship. A senior at Ringgold High School, she is the daughter of Thomas and Rosanne Diehl. She is an active member of New Heights Baptist Church, where she is on the praise team; the Ringgold High School Band; the National Honor Society; and the RHS Performing Arts Troupe #8715. She has made District Honor Band for six years, is a Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient, and has been selected to receive multiple science, foreign language, and literature awards.

Rome, Ga., resident Maura Ansley Duke received a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. She is a transfer student from Georgia Highlands College and is the daughter of Al and Amy Duke.

Lyerly, Ga., resident Elijah Jordan Duvall received a Presidential Scholarship. The Trion High School senior is the son of Jeff and Amy Duvall. He lettered in tennis in grades 9, 10, and 11. He is a member of the Trion High School Marching Band, The Green Team, National Beta Club, National Mu Alpha Theta, and the National Society of High School Scholars. He serves as vice president of Future Business Leaders of America and is a member of the Dry Valley Baptist Church Youth Group. He was a junior marshal in 11th grade and is an honor graduate at Trion High School. Elijah Duvall

Daniel Easter Dallas, Ga., resident Daniel Terry Easter received a Presidential Scholarship. A senior at North Paulding High School, he is the son of Brandy Easter and Bryan Easter. He is the president of the choral program at North Paulding and a five-year actor and performer with the Main Street Players at Dallas Theater. He is an honor student at North Paulding and a three-year member of the Thespian Society.

Dallas, Ga., resident Madeline Marie Graben received a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. A transfer student from Georgia Highlands College, she is the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Graben. She has made the dean’s list at Georgia Highlands and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Madeline Graben

Connor Gunnell Euharlee, Ga., resident Connor Robert Gunnell received a Presidential Scholarship. The Woodland High School senior is the son of Tom and Sabrina Gunnell. He is a member of Woodland’s Beta Club, a four-year scholar athlete, co-captain of the tennis team, a three-year All-Region team member, a student at the J.P. Vidour Tennis Academy and is on Woodland’s Honor Roll.

Winder, Ga., resident Alicyn Grace Harris received a Presidential Scholarship. The Winder-Barrow High School senior is the daughter of Christy Harris and Todd Harris. She is a Microsoft Office Word and Excel specialist, was named an FFA Student of the Month, and serves in the Both Hands Project with the Chosen for Life Ministries. Alicyn Harris

Columbus, Ga., resident Jammie Peyton Holloway received a Presidential Scholarship. The Calvary Christian School senior is the son of Jammie Holloway and Marie Holloway. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a Page One nominee in science, a children’s church teacher, camp counselor, and Vacation Bible School teacher. Peyton Holloway

Cooper Hunt Calhoun, Ga., resident Cooper L. Hunt received a Presidential Scholarship. The Gordon Central High School senior is the son of Jamey and Leigh-Ann Hunt. He is an active member of Sonoraville Baptist Church, where he serves as an A/V tech. He is a member of the 2019-20 Gordon County Youth Leadership Council, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Impact Team, and a movie critic for The Gordon Gazette newspaper. He has won GHSA-AA Region Championships in literary team, personal essay and men’s quartet and state championships in one-act play (for Bright Star in 2019 and Godspell in 2016) and literary team. He was a state runner-up in men’s quartet. He was part of a group that won the Shuler Hensley Award for Best Ensemble for The Spitfire Grill in 2017. He made Gordon Central’s honor roll for four year, and received awards for highest GPA in dual enrollment World History (2017-18), AP United States History and Honors American Literature (both in 2018-19). He also won Gordon Central’s Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for his appearance of the 2019 production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Gwinnett County, Ga., resident Ashlyn Mink received a Presidential Scholarship. She is the daughter of Trevor and Suzanne Mink. Ashlyn attended Scholar’s Guild and Summit Academy for home schoolers and dual enrolled through Shorter. She received straight A’s throughout her school career. Ashlyn is involved in and volunteers for many activities such as the Amplify Mission’s group to reach the lost. She has been a competitive cheerleader for 12 years. Ashlyn will continue her studies at Shorter and is a part of the Shorter Hawks cheer team. Ashlyn Mink

Kenslee Osborne Dallas, Ga., resident Kenslee Rayanne Osborne received a Presidential Scholarship. The South Paulding High School senior is the daughter of Windi Osborne and Garett Osborne. She is in the top 10 of her graduating class and is on the All A Honor Roll.

Suwanee, Ga., resident Roselene Jeanith Pinkerton received a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. The transfer student from Georgia Gwinnett College is the daughter of Jeffrey and Jenny Pinkerton. She is a 2017 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. She has been an active volunteer serving as a small group leader at Buckhead/Gwinnett Church, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Trinity Community Ministries, and Java Dawg at North Gwinnett High School. Roselene Pinkerton

Cleveland, Tenn., resident Bryce Kameron Rapson received a Presidential Scholarship. A senior at Walker Valley High School, he is the son of David and Paige Rapson. He was nominated for and attended Envision Leadership Program in Washington, D.C, and Boys State. He is a Skills USA participant and received an A.P. Scholar Award.

Arthur Rutledge Newnan, Ga., resident Arthur Jared Rutledge received a Eubanks Scholarship. A senior at Newnan High School, he is the son of Alan and Margarita Rutledge. He is a member of both National Honor Society and the Tri-M Honor Society. He is an active member of First Baptist Church of Newnan, where he is involved with the Music Ministry through the Senior High Choir and its a capella ensemble. He is also a teacher and assistant to the Middle School Choir and also volunteers as a leader for the four-year-old Sunday School class. He volunteers each year as a recreation leader for Vacation Bible School and as a camp counselor for the church’s Camp Sonshine.

Miami, Fla., resident Bianka Naomi Solorzano received a Provost/Alfred Shorter Scholarship. A transfer student from St. Johns River State College, she is the daughter of Marlon and Griselle Solorzano. Bianka has made dean’s list for two years in a row and was recognized as the player with the highest GPA on her volleyball team for the 2018 season. She received the President’s Award from her high school and earned more than 100 community service hours in high school including her work as a Special Olympics volunteer.

Rome, Ga., resident Julissa Vazquez received a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. The transfer student from Georgia Highlands College is the daughter of Maricela Vazquez and Octavio Vazquez. She has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She was salutatorian for Coosa High School’s Class of 2017, a Ronald McDonald House Charities Scholarship recipient for the Atlanta area, and a recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Atlanta Youth Award. She is a catechist for Saint Mary’s Church Saturday School.

Gracie Williams Rome, Ga., resident Ada Grace Williams received a Presidential Scholarship. The Armuchee High School senior is the daughter of Shana and Chad Williams. She is a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a high honor graduate for Armuchee’s Class of 2020. She is also active in the Spanish Honor Society.

