Piano Major Annalysa Cagasan Wins Prestigious Scholarship

Rome, Ga. — Annalysa Cagasan, a Piano Performance and Pedagogy major at Shorter University, has been selected to receive the Floride Smith Dean Piano Scholarship from the Georgia Federation of Music Clubs.

This prestigious $2,000 award is a part of a state-wide competition. Cagasan is the third Shorter University piano student to receive this award within the past seven years.

As winner of this year’s scholarship, Annalysa will perform at the GFMC’s annual conference on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Piano Works in Duluth.

“I’m ecstatic that Annalysa won the Floride Smith Dean Scholarship,” said Dr. Jerico Vasquez, artist-in-residence, professor of music, and coordinator of keyboard studies at Shorter. “This award affirms her commitment to excellence and hard work as a musician, and she also exemplifies the prestige of the piano program at Shorter University.”

Cagasan, who is from Carrollton, Ga., added, “Being a student at Shorter has been a huge blessing. The professors are committed to investing in their students. When I have a question, my professors are always more than willing to help. The godly example that they have set has influenced me as well. They encourage me to strive for excellence, not only in my major, but also in my walk with Christ. I’m so thankful God allowed me to attend Shorter this year!”

