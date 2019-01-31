Pianist Joanna Kim to Present Guest Recital on Feb. 4

Rome, Ga. – Pianist Joanna Kim will present a guest recital at Shorter University on Monday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Brookes Chapel. The performance is open to the public free of charge. Dr. Kim will also give a piano masterclass on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. for Shorter’s piano students.

Selections featured in the recital will include a program of works by Bach, Beethoven, Rachmaninov, and Liszt.

A native of South Korea, Dr. Kim serves as director of Keyboard Studies at the University of North Georgia, Gainesville campus. She is a nationally certified teacher of music and is a Group Piano Teaching Specialist and maintains an active career as a soloist and a chamber musician. Throughout her career, she has performed in Korea, China, France, Austria, Germany, Australia, the United States and Russia.

Having earned the designation of Steinway Artist in 2015, Dr. Kim has appeared with many orchestras including the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, UGA Symphony Orchestra, WVU Symphony Orchestra, Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra (Korea), and North Sydney Symphony Orchestra (Australia). She has won many piano competitions including the Yamaha High School Piano Performance Competition -National Finalist, McDonald’s Young Artist Music Festival- winner of the Chopin Division (Sydney, Australia) and National Young Artists’ Competition – first place (Seoul, Korea).

She attended St. Scholastica’s College in Australia, where she studied at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music at the University of Sydney. Upon receiving a prestigious Herman Godes Scholarship from West Virginia University, Kim moved to the United States to study. While at WVU, she was named a state winner for three consecutive years and received an Honorary Performance Diploma from West Virginia University’s Division of Community Music. She continued her musical education at the University of Georgia where she received a master’s and doctoral degree, majoring in Piano Performance and minoring in Collaborative Musical Art.

Dr. Kim maintains an active private piano studio, and her students have won numerous awards on regional and national level. Her students have made appearances in Carnegie Hall, Spivey Hall and John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. She is an active clinician and an adjudicator around the state. She is involved in non-profit music organizations around the state and has served as the Program Chair for The Atlanta Steinway Society, Chair of Piano Division for GMEA, Vice President of Competition for MTNA.

News release written by Public Relations Intern Elizabeth Smith

