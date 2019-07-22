Chief Ron Applin to Headline Shorter’s Christmas Gala to Benefit Student Scholarships

Rome, Ga. – Ron Applin, Sr., Chief of Police for the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, will be the featured speaker at Shorter University’s 2019 Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala.

This second annual event will be held Thursday, December 5, in the Winthrop-King Centre. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

“We look forward to having Chief Applin join us for this year’s President’s Gala,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Throughout his distinguished career in law enforcement, he has exemplified Christian leadership and service, and he has a great heart for Christ-centered education. He is a wonderful role model for our students, and we are confident that the thoughts he shares will be a blessing to everyone who hears them.”

Having served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, Chief Applin retired from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a Captain and has been in his current role since 2016 when he was chosen to lead the establishment of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.

He previously served as Director of Security for Landmark Christian Schools, where he currently is a member of the Board of Trustees. He is an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at Reinhardt University.

Chief Applin holds an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia Military Academy, a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Mercer University, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Troy University. He is working on the dissertation for a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice at Capella University. A graduate of the FBI National Academy 220th Session, he also graduated as part of the inaugural class of the Mercer University Public Safety Leadership Institute. He and his wife, Shonda, have three children: Ronald Jr., Jordan, and Aliya.

Shorter’s Christmas on the Hill event celebrates the Christmas season while raising funds to help students.

“Supporters of the Gala truly impact the lives of our students as proceeds from the event go to fund student scholarships,” Dr. Dowless said. “More than 99% of our traditional students receive financial aid, and for the majority of that group, scholarships make it possible for them to attend Shorter.”

The University is offering sponsorship packages for the event, which may be purchased by calling 706-292-3900 or online at www.shorter.edu/gala.

“We have a number of sponsorship levels available, and we invite businesses, corporations, and individuals to partner with us in making a Shorter education available for an even greater number of students,” said Dr. Ben Bruce, Shorter’s Vice President of University Advancement. “We’ve put together sponsorship packages with benefits ranging from reserved seating to being featured on the event webpage and on screen at the event.”

In addition, general admission tickets are available for $50 each.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The University offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more about Shorter at www.shorter.edu.