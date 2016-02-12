Virtually Shorter Winter 2016

Shorter University Alumni Association winter meeting

Our Shorter University Alumni Association leadership gathered for a winter meeting on Saturday, February 6, at the University Advancement Office located in Shorter’s Ledbetter College of Business.

The Alumni Governing Board represents classes of 1965 through 2014 and is led by President Ryan Jennings, ‘14. Read the press release

We invite you to see your AGB representatives by visiting our Alumni Governing Board page. If you are interested in serving Shorter in this important role, email alumni@nullshorter.edu for information on becoming a member.

News from the Hill

Shorter College Love Letters

In honor of Valentine’s Day 2016 we are privileged to share with you a recent gift we received for our University Archives. In addition to a personal copy of her 1926 Argo, her Commencement program and a telegram from her would-be in-laws congratulating her on her graduation, our Alumni Office received a pair of love letters from our 1926 alumna, Louise Powers and her then, beau, Curry, who would soon become her husband. Mrs. Powers letter is penned on embossed Shorter College stationery and we love having this special piece of Shorter history to treasure for years to come.

Basketball alumni return to the Hill!

From left: Alumni Governing Board President Ryan Jennings ‘14, Thomas Temple ‘94, Tammy Bramblett Queen ’95, Mike Bennett ‘95, and Kelvin Boyd ’96.

Men’s Basketball alumni gathered on the Hill to support our Hawks as they took on the University of Alabama at Huntsville Chargers in Winthrop-King Centre. These gentlemen were among the first to grace the court in 1994 when the Winthrop-King Centre first opened. Joined by their team manager, Tammy Bramblett Queen, Thomas Temple, Mike Bennett and Kelvin Boyd relived great memories while making new ones. We enjoyed having them on the Hill and look forward to our next visit! #FlyHawks

From left Allison Danner Tucker, Samantha Lowery Rush, Stephanie James Bailey, Patsy Boynton Shivers and Larenta “Blue” Buchanan.

A special thanks to Coach Vic Mitchell for hosting our Lady Hawks Alumnae for a reunion on the Hill! These fantastic Shorter Alumnae joined our Shorter Family to cheer on the Lady Hawks to a victory over the University of West Alabama Tigers. #FlyHawks

Upcoming Events

Circle Saturday, April 16, on your calendar as Shorter University’s Global Service Day! We ask our Shorter Family to serve as volunteers in their communities and extend Shorter’s mission of Transforming Lives through Christ on a global scale. Visit our Alumni News and Events page for more information as it becomes available.

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2016

Save the date for Homecoming & Family Weekend 2016 this fall! Our Shorter Family will celebrate cherished memories while creating new ones on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. We look forward to seeing you on the Hill!

As we strive to offer additional affinity reunion events at Homecoming and Family Weekend 2016, we ask that you send us a note listing the activities you were most impacted by during your Shorter experience. Please email alumni@nullshorter.edu with your full name, class year and the activities you were most involved in during your collegiate experience. As always, we welcome your ideas for reunion events during Homecoming and Family Weekend 2016!

Get Involved!

We invite all Shorter Alumni to remain active within the Alumni Association! Visit our Get Involved page to see dozens of ways you can stay connected within the Shorter Family!

Life Celebrations

We love celebrating special moments within the life of our Shorter Family! Send us your address when it changes, career and personal achievements, and marriages, births, etc. and we welcome photographs to include with the posting of your life celebration. You may send your announcements and images to alumni@nullshorter.edu.

Shorter Marketplace

Support the Shorter Family by looking to the Shorter Marketplace first for desired goods and services! Click here (http://www.shorter.edu/shorter-marketplace/) to see how you can receive special products and discounts.

Kroger Plus Card

Support Shorter while you shop at your neighborhood Kroger!

By registering your Kroger Plus Shopper’s card via the quick and easy steps below you can support our Shorter experience with each purchase you make.

TO USE THE KROGER COMMUNITY REWARDS PROGRAM:

Register online at KrogerCommunityRewards.com

Be sure to have your Kroger Plus card handy and register your card with your organization after you sign up.

If a member does not yet have a Kroger Plus card, they are available at the customer service desk at any Kroger.

Click on Sign In/Register

Most participants are new online customers, so they must click on SIGN UP TODAY in the ‘New Customer?’ box.

Sign up for a Kroger Rewards Account by entering zip code, clicking on favorite store, entering your email address and creating a password, agreeing to the terms and conditions

You will then get a message to check your email inbox and click on the link within the body of the email.

Click on My Account and use your email address and password to proceed to the next step.

Click on Edit Kroger Community Rewards information and input your Kroger Plus card number.

Update or confirm your information.

Enter NPO number (49137) or name of organization, select organization from list and click on confirm.

To verify you are enrolled correctly, you will see your organization’s name on the right side of your information page.

REMEMBER, purchases will not count for your group until after your card has been registered.

Do you use your phone number at the register?

Call 800-576-4377, select option 4 to get your Kroger Plus card number.

Members must swipe their registered Kroger Plus card or use the phone number that is related to their registered Kroger Plus card when shopping for each purchase to count.

Thank you for your gifts to further our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ!

Liberty Mutual Partnership

Stay out of the dark during power outages

A message from Liberty Mutual Insurance

Power outages are inconvenient and become increasingly problematic the longer they last. Staying prepared will keep you safe and comfortable in case of an emergency.

Before You Get Out the Flashlights

Keeping coolers and extra ice in your home will help preserve food.

Store nonperishable food and bottled water in case of a prolonged outage.

Make sure you have easily accessible flashlights with working batteries. Keep spare batteries on hand just in case.

A battery-powered radio will keep you updated on weather announcements or warnings.

Check the batteries on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors regularly to make sure they are functioning properly.

Keep a seven-day supply of any required medications and have a first aid kit readily available.

Keep your car’s gas tank at least half full at all times.

Lights Out

Keeping your fridge and freezer doors closed can prolong perishable goods’ shelf lives up to four hours for your fridge and 48 hours for your freezer.

Keep food covered in a dry, cool spot at all times to prevent bacterial growth.

If the outage extends beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your perishable goods.

Turn off and unplug all electrical equipment and appliances except for one light so you know when the power is back on.

Dress in layers to maintain your body temperature if the indoor temp begins to drop.

Use caution when using any alternate source of heat or electricity. And never use a generator or any gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside any partially or fully enclosed area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Evacuate your home and go outside immediately if your carbon monoxide or smoke alarm goes off.

Avoid driving if possible, as traffic lights might be out and roads may be jammed.

When the Lights Come Back On

Avoid all electrical power lines as live wires can be fatal to touch. Report any downed lines to the appropriate authorities.

Throw away food from your fridge if it has a temperature of more than 40˚ Fahrenheit or has a funny odor or color to it.

Don’t let a power outage put you out. Follow these simple steps to keep you safe and secure when the lights go out.

It’s all about protecting what’s important to you. To learn more about Liberty Mutual Auto and Home Insurance or to get a free, no-obligation quote, call 800-524-9400 or visit libertymutual.com/shorter

SOURCES:

http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/poweroutage/needtoknow.asp

http://www.redcross.org/prepare/disaster/power-outage

Papa John’s Promotion

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity presented by Papa John’s Pizza! When you order online or via the Papa John’s app, enter “Shorter699” for a large, one topping pizza for $6.99 or use “FLYHAWKS” on any order and receive a 20% discount on your entire order while supporting Shorter! In all sales using these special codes, Papa John’s will donate a percentage of the proceeds to our current students. Click here for a complete listing of Papa John’s stores honoring these codes.

Participating store listing

Proudly Sport Your Shorter Gear!

Shorter Blue Fridays!

Don’t forget to proudly wear your Shorter Blue gear on Friday each week! Wear your blue shirts or other Shorter Blue apparel this and every Friday for Shorter Blue Friday. Our goal is to cover the campus and our communities in blue every Friday, and what could be easier?!? Let’s show the solidarity of the Shorter family all across the nation!

So go ahead, pick out your favorite Shorter Blue attire, mark your calendars and join your fellow Hawks in wearing Shorter Blue this and every Friday for Shorter Blue Friday! Fly Hawks!

Baseball Store Open Online Until February 18th

The Shorter Baseball is pleased to announce that for a limited time only fans may purchase official Hawks apparel to show their spirit and support.

Orders will be taken online directly through the supplier – BSN Sports – and all items will be directly shipped. The store is now open and will run through February 18th. To order go to www.bsnsports.com/mts and enter access code hawks9GM.

Items for Sale

Ordering Instructions

FAQS

For questions of additional information contact baseball assistant coach, Frank Suarez , at fsuarez@nullshorter.edu.

Shorter University Bookstore

Looking for great Shorter Alumni gear to show your Hawk spirit this year? Visit the Bookstore online and check out the new apparel available! Visit the Bookstore online and on Facebook.

Epsilon Sigma T-shirts

“LOVE THE GREEN …SHOW THE GREEN …SUPPORT THE GREEN” SHAMROCK NATION! YOW YIP!!!!! ALUMNAE SHIRTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR EPSILON SIGMA SISTERS AND SWEETHEARTS!

High quality, long sleeve, kelly green t-shirt depicting the beautiful Ep Sig heritage as designed by Epsilon Sigma Alumna Hannah Lucas (’07)! Hannah beautifully blended our treasured heritage with the original Epsilon Sigma President’s pin and our proud shamrock present.

The following sizes are available: Small, Medium, Large, Extra-Large and 2XL.

$15.00 per shirt if picked up on the Hill or $20.00 per shirt if you would like it mailed to you.

ORDER ONLINE

PRINT A FORM AND MAIL IN

Please mail a completed form, plus a check made payable to “Shorter University” to Shorter University, Advancement Office, 315 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165.