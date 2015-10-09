Virtually Shorter Summer 2015

Summer 2015

Alumni Governing Board annual planning meeting

The Alumni Governing Board met Saturday, May 30, 2015 to close the 2014-15 fiscal year’s business and plan for the 2015-16 academic year. Your Alumni Governing Board is fully invested in making this a memorable year of engaging opportunities and remains committed to promoting the interest and extending the usefulness of Shorter University; maintaining cordial relations between the university, alumni, and student body; and encouraging contributions intellectually, financially, and spiritually to Shorter University.

(L to R): AGB Vice-President, Leon Staples (’09); Sheri H. Ransome, director of alumni relations and annual giving; AGB President, Chip Mitchell (’02, ’03, ’08)

The Alumni Governing Board represents classes of 1965 through 2014 and is led by President Roger L. “Chip” Mitchell ’02, ’03, ’08. We invite you to see your AGB representatives by visiting http://www.shorter.edu/alumni-governing-board/. If you are interested in serving Shorter in this important role, email alumni@nullshorter.edu for information on becoming a member.

HONOR A GRADUATE OF SHORTER!

One of the highlights of Homecoming & Family Weekend 2015 will be the naming of the Shorter graduates receiving the Distinguished Alumni Awards. These highly regarded recognitions given by the Shorter University Alumni Association fall into three categories.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an alumnus or alumna who has demonstrated outstanding professional achievement, public service, or accomplishment in his or her area of service to the global community.

MAKE YOUR NOMINATION

The Alumni Governing Board is currently asking all alumni to submit nominations to the Alumni Office on or before July 10, 2015. To nominate a deserving alum for a Distinguished Alumni Award, please send a letter of nomination outlining the characteristics and achievements of the individual including their class year, email address, and phone number.

You may mail the nomination letter to:

Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving

Shorter University

315 Shorter Avenue

Rome, Georgia, 30165

or submit electronically to alumni@nullshorter.edu.

***Please include nominator’s phone and email address with each submission.***

After review and selection, the Distinguished Alumni Awards will be presented during Homecoming & Family Weekend, October 9 & 10, 2015.

Upcoming Events

Global Service Day

Join your fellow Shorter Family members in a day of volunteer service to a local non-profit organization!

Register online to receive a free t-shirt to wear on Saturday, June 13 as you join in this special day of living Shorter’s mission of Transforming Lives through Christ.

Volunteer in your own community or join our other Rome-area volunteers at Rome Action Ministries at 208 E. 2nd Street.

Post a selfie and include the hashtag #ShorterServes to share your participation in serving at your non-profit of choice!

RSVP by Tuesday, June 9th to receive your free t-shirt.

Register online here.

For more information, contact Sheri Ransome, director of alumni relations and annual giving at 706-291-5339 or sransome@nullshorter.edu.

Orphan Aid Liberia Fundraiser

The Shorter Family is invited to attend a special concert featuring alumna Indra Thomas (’92) held Saturday, June 27 in Cartersville, GA at First Baptist Church, 241 Douthit Ferry Road, Cartersville, GA 30120. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

This special concert is held in support of Orphan Aid Liberia, founded by Shorter Alumnus Daryl Roberts in 2008. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com or at the door.

For more information, you can call Daryl at 770-547-6171 or visit Orphan Aid Liberia on Facebook and at https://orphanaidliberia.com/. Funds raised will help provide food for hundreds of orphans in Liberia, many of whom lost their parents and/or siblings during the Ebola epidemic and are now living with families that have to receive monthly supplies to feed them.

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2015

Save the date for Homecoming & Family Weekend 2015 this fall! Our Shorter Family will celebrate cherished memories while creating new ones on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10. Visit “Alumni News & Events” via www.Shorter.edu to see the full schedule of events and information on registration and hotel accommodations.

We look forward to seeing you on “the Hill” this fall!

Get Involved!

We invite all Shorter Alumni to remain active within the Alumni Association! Visit our Get Involved page to see dozens of ways you can stay connected within the Shorter Family!

Life Celebrations

Keep us informed about your life celebrations! Send us your address when it changes, career and personal achievements, and marriages, births, etc. You may email your changes to alumni@nullshorter.edu.

Shorter Ladies Society

Are you interested in supporting the Shorter Experience in a unique and meaningful way? Join the Shorter Ladies Society! This incredible group of women is working to support our students in a variety of ways. Click here for more information and to join the Shorter Ladies Society!

Shorter Marketplace

Support the Shorter Family by looking to the Shorter Marketplace first for desired goods and services! Click here to see how you can receive special products and discounts.

Liberty Mutual Partnership

Find out how Liberty Mutual could help you save money while allowing you to support Shorter! Call 1-800-835-0894 or visit Liberty Mutual Insurance Visit www.libertymutual.com/shorter today for a free, no-obligation quote.

Papa John’s Promotion

One of the newest opportunities within the Shorter Marketplace is a great offer from Papa John’s Pizza. When you order online or via the Papa John’s app, enter “Shorter699” for a large, one topping pizza for $6.99 or use “FLYHAWKS” on any order and receive a 20% discount on your entire order while supporting Shorter! In all sales using these special codes, Papa John’s will donate a percentage of the proceeds to our current students. Click here for a complete listing of Papa John’s stores honoring these codes.

Participating store listing

Sport your Shorter gear!

Shorter blue Fridays!

Don’t forget to break out your Shorter blue gear! Wear your blue shirts or other Shorter blue apparel this and every Friday for Shorter Blue Friday. Our goal is to cover the campus and our communities in blue every Friday, and what could be easier? Let’s show the solidarity of the Shorter family all across the nation!

So go ahead, mark your calendars and join your fellow Hawks in wearing Shorter blue this and every Friday for Shorter Blue Friday!

Fly Hawks!

Shorter University Bookstore

Looking for great Shorter Alumni gear to show your Hawk spirit this year? Visit the Bookstore online and check out the new apparel available!

Epsilon Sigma T-shirts

“LOVE THE GREEN …SHOW THE GREEN …SUPPORT THE GREEN” SHAMROCK NATION! YOW YIP!!!!! ALUMNAE SHIRTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR EPSILON SIGMA SISTERS AND SWEETHEARTS!

High quality, long sleeve, kelly green t-shirt depicting the beautiful Ep Sig heritage as designed by Epsilon Sigma Alumna Hannah Lucas (’07)! Hannah beautifully blended our treasured heritage with the original Epsilon Sigma President’s pin and our proud shamrock present.

The following sizes are available: Small, Medium, Large, Extra-Large and 2XL.

$15.00 per shirt if picked up on the Hill or $20.00 per shirt if you would like it mailed to you.

ORDER ONLINE

PRINT A FORM AND MAIL IN

Please mail a completed form, plus a check made payable to “Shorter University” to Shorter University, Advancement Office, 315 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165.

Got news?

Maybe a new job or a new baby? Recently married? Share the good news with your friends through class notes in Shorter University magazine. E-mail your news to alumni@nullshorter.edu. Be sure to include your full name, class year, e-mail address, mailing address and phone number. Please let fellow alumni know that they can subscribe to Virtually Shorter by visiting Hawkspace. You also can reach the Alumni Office at (800) 868-6980. If you have questions, comments or suggestions for our e-newsletter, e-mail Sheri Ransome at sransome@nullshorter.edu.