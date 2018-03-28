We recently had a chance to sit down with Heath Hooper, Ph.D. to discuss the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program at Shorter University. Dr. Hooper is the dean of the Ledbetter College of Business and was eager to share the benefits of the program and how completing it can lead to long-term benefits for students.

Question: How long have you been working for Shorter University?

Answer: I’ve been a proud member of Shorter University’s faculty since 2012.

Question: Can you please describe the Ledbetter College of Business?

Answer: The Ledbetter College of Business offers undergraduate degrees in accounting, business administration, computer information systems, management, management information systems, marketing and sports management as well as the Master of Business Administration and Master of Accountancy programs.

Question: Can you please describe in detail the online programs offered through Ledbetter College of Business?

Answer: Shorter University’s Bachelor of Business Administration program will prepare individuals to plan, organize, direct, and control the functions and processes of firms and organizations around the world. The students will be prepared to deal with everyday challenges in the business world.

For more information on the curriculum specific to the online program, please view our 2017-2018 Academic Catalog.

Question: Can you please share what the BBA program is at Shorter University and how the online program differs from the traditional program?

Answer: The Bachelor of Business Administration program here at Shorter University encompasses undergraduate concentrations in several business and management areas as I mentioned before. Each of these programs takes a dual approach in applying academic knowledge and application skills in the classroom. Students are afforded opportunities to complete internships, participate in business speaker series and take part in student job fairs. As faculty, we push our students to embrace all facets of their lives as each progress towards the next stages of their lives and professional careers.

Within the BBA traditional and online programs, however, we work to emulate the two platforms to where they are very similar in the course offerings and opportunities for the students. An online course or degree can be viewed as not having the same interactive component as a traditional course or degree. However, at Shorter, we try to incorporate as much interaction in the online courses as we do the traditional sense. In order to progress the online component, updates are made yearly on how to improve the online learning capabilities. Together, the College of Business faculty works cohesively with the online program staff to develop each of the degree programs.

Question: What pathways are available with the online BBA program?

Answer: We offer a BBA and BBA in Sport Management online.

Question: How long does it take to complete the online BBA program?

Answer: Typical completion is four academic years as with traditional programs. It is currently 122 semester hours, but we are reducing that to 120 hours in August 2018.

Question: How does Shorter’s online Bachelor of Business Administration program position students for professional career success upon graduation?

Answer: Students are allotted opportunities to participate in events on campus even as online students. I, as the Dean, constantly send out job opportunities via email to all students no matter the academic platform.

Question: What types of careers or most popular for graduates of the online BBA program?

Answer: It depends on the student; if it is a traditional student coming out of high school directly into college and completing the degree, then these students are mostly taking entry-level positions in businesses, working their way up. If it is a working adult, I have seen these students gain promotions and pay-raises within their employment of business.

Question: Do you have any tips or advice for students looking into the online BBA program at Shorter?

Answer: Shorter University’s academic online BBA program is top notch in the academic offerings, interaction amongst advisors, faculty and classmate’s. Students will be included in any on-campus events in Rome, GA – including job fairs, lecture series, and kick-off events. At Shorter University, we want to make this program affordable, engaging and fulfilling for students in order for them to reach their personal and professional goals.

As for the Bachelor of Business Administration in Sport Management, here are five facts that I’d like to share:

#2 of the Top 5 Online Associate in Sport Management programs for 2017 #9 on the list of Best Online Sport Management Degrees #14 on the 2017-2018 rankings of the Top 15 Sport Management Degree #25 on the 2017-2018 top 30 Sport Management Programs in the US #4 on the 2018 top 10 best programs in the nation for MBA in Sport Management

Our online Bachelor of Business Administration programs are designed with the traditional as well as working adult student in mind. With that being said, we encourage you to check out what Shorter University has to offer in terms of online education!