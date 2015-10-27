Shorter University’s Music Faculty to Share Joy of Music with Young Audience through Concert at Spivey Hall

The performance faculty of Shorter University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts wants schoolchildren to experience the joy of music. The vocalists, pianists, and instrumentalists are teaming up for a Musical Mix and Match performance on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11:15 a.m. at Spivey Hall, which offers the opportunity to do just that.

“It is a privilege to serve the young people throughout greater Atlanta by participating in The Spivey Hall’s Young People’s Concerts,” said Dr. John Reams, assistant professor of music at Shorter and chair of the university’s Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance. “The opportunity to enrich the lives of young people with live art music in a setting such as Spivey Hall is a great honor for the performing faculty at Shorter. We are thrilled to perform at Spivey Hall, which combines extraordinary acoustics and elegant design to create one of the finest facilities of its kind in the nation.”

The concert, designed for students in grades 6 to 12, is part of Spivey Hall’s Young People’s Concert Series. Ticket information is available online at http://www.spiveyhall.org/educational-programs/musical-mix-matchshorter-university-performance-faculty or by calling the Spivey Hall box office at 678-466-4200.

Wednesday’s concert will feature performances by voice faculty members, Indra Thomas, Sherri Seiden, Dr. Deborah Popham, and Dr. Jon TenBrink; keyboard faculty members, Dr. Jerico Vasquez and Dr. Lynn Worcester; and instrumental music faculty members, Dr. John Reams and Kevin Lyons. Joining them will be special guest Charae Krueger, cello.

Widely renowned for her performances of the lead role in Aida, Thomas, a soprano, performs both internationally and domestically. The Shorter alumna sang the role of Serena in a concert version of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” at the Shalyapin International Opera Festival in Kazan, Russia, in January and performed excerpts from “Porgy and Bess” with Sir Willard White at the Philaharmonie de Paris in February. She rounded out the spring with performances of Michael Tippett’s “A Child of Our Time” in Auckland, New Zealand, in March and of Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” in Flint, Mich., in April.

Seiden, a soprano, returns to Shorter this fall fresh from her May performance as soloist under the direction of composer-conductor John Rutter in the New England Symphonic Ensemble’s all John Rutter program. Seiden, who has appeared on Broadway in “Beauty and the Beast,” performed this summer in the theatre of the Royal Caribbean Cruiseline. In December, she will be soloist for the Alabama Symphony’s program of operetta and Broadway selections.

Popham, a soprano, will make her Carnegie Hall debut in December. Beginning her sixth year of teaching at Shorter, she has distinguished herself as an outstanding teacher, administrator, and performer. She was nationally selected as one of 12 young teachers to participate in the prestigious NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Intern Program and was selected as the NATS Emerging Leader for the Southeastern region in 2014.

TenBrink, a bass-baritone, recently performed as bass soloist in Bach’s “St. John’s Passion” with the Bach Society of Minnesota. In addition, he sang Osmin in “Abduction from the Seragilo” with the Scenic City Opera of Chattanooga, the debut production for the new opera company. In May, he released a CD titled “New Choral Classics” with Ablaze Records, and he will participate in a touring production of “Don Giovanni” with Peach State Opera as Masetto.

Vasquez, who serves as artist-in-residence at Shorter, performed eight solo piano recitals during the fall of 2014 in Illinois, North Carolina and Georgia. He was Shigeru Kawai’s featured artist for the Piano Technicians Guild Convention in Atlanta and performed a recital at the Ayala Museum and a masterclass in Manila, Philippines. His schedule for this fall includes several chamber recitals and a concerto performance with the Rome Symphony Orchestra in October.

Worcester, who completed her Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Pedagogy and Performance from the University of Oklahoma in June, served this summer as a member of the piano faculty at the renowned Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Michigan. In April, she presented and performed a lecture recital on a selection of Chopin’s “Preludes” at the University of Oklahoma, where she also led workshops on music wellness, memorization techniques, and musical concepts to teach in the first three years of piano study.

Reams, who serves as chair of Shorter’s Department of Music and Theatre, is principal clarinetist with the Rome Symphony Orchestra and will perform the “Copland Clarinet Concerto” with the RSO during the coming season. He was featured soprano saxophone soloist with North Charleston Pops, performing “Three Black Kings” by Duke Ellington for saxophone and orchestra. He performed with 10-time Grammy-winning jazz artist George Benson and, this summer, took part in productions of “Ragtime, the Musical” and “The Magic Flute” in Savannah, Georgia, and Illinois.

Lyons, trumpet, joined Shorter’s music faculty this fall. The Cleveland Institute of Music graduate spent two years playing with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, touring the United States, Canada, Japan, the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. He is a past Associate Principal Trumpet with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. He can be heard on a number of recordings with artists such as Sinead O’Connor and Matchbox Twenty. Lyons also has toured Europe as a trumpeter with the Cleveland Orchestra.

Krueger, artist-in-residence at Kennesaw State University, received her training in cello studies at the New England Conservatory of Music. Since moving to Atlanta five years ago, she has been appointed principal cellist of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. She performs frequently with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of Tennessee. She enjoys playing chamber music with various ensembles throughout the city. She was principal cellist for 10 years with the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. The Princeton Review annually includes Shorter on its list of best Southeastern Colleges. Shorter is a member of the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU). The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, and four master’s programs. Learn more about Shorter at www.shorter.edu.

###