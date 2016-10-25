Shorter University Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Newly Renovated Microbiology Laboratory

Shorter University hosted a ribbon cutting for its newly renovated microbiology laboratory on Monday, Oct. 24. The facility was named the Ware Family Foundation Microbiology Laboratory in honor of Marietta, Ga., residents Joe and Charlotte Ware, whose contribution funded the renovation project.

Photo above: Taking part in the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated microbiology laboratory were (from left) Dr. Donald L. Martin, Jr., executive vice president and provost; Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless; Joe and Charlotte Ware; Clint Helms, chair of the Department of Natural Sciences; the Wares’ daughter Denise Pregibon; and Mrs. Teresa Dowless.

“Joe and Charlotte Ware are fine examples of Christian generosity, and we are honored that they have invested in Shorter University and our students by funding this renovation project,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “Their investment provides an enhanced learning environment that will be of great benefit to our science and pre-nursing majors. We are grateful for the transformative effect of their gift and for their support of our mission of Transforming Lives through Christ.”

The Ware Family Foundation donated the funds for the updating of the microbiology laboratory, which also serves as the lab for courses in anatomy, physiology, and genetics. Located in Rome Hall, the lab is now equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including top-of-the-line microscopes and smartboard, brand new incubators, and upgraded lab furnishings.

“This renovation means a lot to our program because the lab now provides the science and pre-nursing students with equipment that is on par with a much larger institution,” said Clint Helms, chair of Shorter’s Department of Natural Sciences. “The lab is going to help Shorter students for generations to come, and it was all made possible by the generous donation from the Ware Family. We could not be more thankful for what they’ve done for us.”

The Ware Family Foundation Microbiology Laboratory also houses the Stergus Pathology Collection, a collection of more than 250 specimens of diseased human organs that was donated to Shorter by the late Dr. Ingrid Stergus, a Rome pathologist, in 1975.

See a gallery of photos from the event

