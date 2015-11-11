Positive Change Through Arts & Education

Shorter art professor Micah Cain displays some of the 114 bowls he and Shorter art students produced to donate to Empty Bowls, an annual Rome, Georgia charity fund raiser. Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger and is locally driven by area potters and community members with a passion to bring positive change to Rome and surrounding areas through arts and education. This year all proceeds and donations of canned goods will be used to support Hospitality House for Women.