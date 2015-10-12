Opera Theatre will present “Xerxes” by George Frideric Handel

Rome, Ga. — Shorter University’s Opera Theatre will present “Xerxes” by George Frideric Handel Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, at Shorter’s Callaway Theatre. Show times are set for 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday performance being a 2 p.m. matinee.

General admission tickets are $15 each; tickets for seniors and students are $10 each. Tickets may be reserved by calling the Shorter University box office at 706-233-7288 or emailing boxoffice@nullshorter.edu. Shorter faculty, staff and students may reserve tickets at no charge.

“Xerxes” is based on the historical king of Persia (circa 480 BC), but the story itself is a fiction love story, according to Dr. Deborah Popham, associate professor of music, coordinator of vocal studies, and director of opera theatre at Shorter.

“The opera is a love story with many plot twists,” Popham said. “Xerxes in is love with Romilda, but she is in love with Arsemene, Xerxes’ brother, and this is just the beginning of the romantic woes!”

The tale of love, jealousy, and revenge is enhanced by the comic servant, Elviro, who keeps the plot laced with irony and humor, she added.

“‘Xerxes’ was composed later in Handel’s life and possesses some of his most mature vocal writing, including the exquisite ‘Ombra mai fu,’ famously known simply as ‘Largo,” Popham said.

The cast includes Shorter students Victoria Henson as Xerxes, Mary Saintfort as Arsamene, Meredith Howard as Romilda, Caitlin Monteverde as Atalanta, Avery Harris as Elviro, Taleeia Smith and Jasmine Henry as Amastre, and Jacob Case as Ariodate.

The opera will be performed in Italian with projected English supertitles.

