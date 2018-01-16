Online Sport Management MBA Ranked No. 4 in Nation

Rome, Ga. – Shorter University’s Online Master of Business Administration in Sport Management has been ranked among the 10 best programs in the nation, according to a recently released ranking compiled by SportsManagementDegreeHub.com. Shorter’s program came in at No. 4 on the list.

The programs were ranked on affordability, flexibility, academic prestige (as defined by national ranking organizations) and special options they offer students, according to the rankings, which are posted online at www.sportsmanagementdegreehub.com/top/online-sports-management-mba-degree-programs.

“We are pleased that the excellence of our Sport Management program has once again been recognized on the national level,” said Shorter University President Dr. Don Dowless. “This is the fourth ranking for our program in a matter of months, and we believe students who are pursuing degrees in this fast-growing field benefit greatly from the education offered in our affordable, Christ-centered program.”

During the fall 2017 semester, TheBestColleges.org placed Shorter’s program in the No. 2 spot on its list of the Top 5 Online Associate in Sports Management Programs for 2017; CollegeChoice.net ranked Shorter at No. 9 on its list of Best Online Sport Management Degree; and BestCollegeReviews.org ranked the university at No. 14 on in its 2017-18 rankings of the Top 15 Sport Management Degree Programs Online (Bachelor’s).

Dr. Heath Hooper, Dean of Shorter’s Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, added, “In today’s academic culture, two of the essential qualities needed for continual growth are exceptional students and committed faculty. Our faculty, consisting of Dr. Robert Stinchcomb (Chair of the Sport Management Department), Dr. Lauren Duplantis (Assistant Professor of Sport Management), and myself, have worked to build a unified brand that has been recognized at all three levels (Associates, Bachelors, and Graduate) of our Sport Management Degree, with this being the fourth recognition of the academic year.

“These recognitions keep us striving for continued accomplishments as well as creating a vision for the future for not only our program, but for Shorter University and our students. Our exceptional students are the product of our programs, and we could not be more proud of their accomplishments. Just this year, we have had Sport Management students earn internships with the USA South NCAA DIII Conference, Fox Sports, and Action Sports Council in Australia just to name a few,” Dr. Hooper said.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, and master’s programs.