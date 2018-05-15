The healthcare industry is undergoing a lot of changes today. From the battle of healthcare coverage, to technology advancing patient care and ushering in new medical advances, to an aging baby boomer population that is living longer than previous generations. All of this disruption means opportunity for individuals with strategic business and organizational skills who want to make an impact on others.

Getting further education in the business side of healthcare can open up a number of career options. In just a short time of study, you can build the necessary marketable skills to find a fulfilling new path where you can truly make a difference in people’s lives. Our accelerated online Master of Business Administration program with a concentration in Healthcare Managementcan be completed in 12 months and includes the standard MBA curriculum along with specific fundamentals in areas such as healthcare law, healthcare informatics, managerial economics and finance, human resources, healthcare marketing, policy and strategy.

With new marketable skills in hand, you can take advantage of the growing demand for professionals in the healthcare industry and specifically in the area of Healthcare Administration and Management. In fact, the field is in the middle of tremendous growth with some 73,300 new jobs in Healthcare Management entering the market between 2015-2020.

These jobs offer competitive compensation. The annual average salary for health services managers in 2017 was $98,350 for individuals with less than 5 years of service and a bachelor’s degree, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although recruiters report that for many of the most desirable occupations a graduate degree is preferred.

So, what is involved with Healthcare Management? Healthcare managers oversee the organizational and business processes that go into improving patient care in hospitals, doctor offices, private practice groups, nursing and residential care facilities. There are also opportunities in pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, research and academics.

Most positions require mastery of the basic business functions utilized in running a business, such as leadership, budgeting, people management, communications, and organizational skills.

While successful leaders in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape will demonstrate analytical thinking, embrace a problem-solving mindset, adapt well to change, have a passion to help others and an interest in medicine and healthcare.

Top Areas of Employment for those with a degree in Health Care Management include:

Emergency Medical Services Administrator Group Practice Executive Health Informatics Professional Healthcare Consultant Home Health Care Administrator Hospital Executive Managed Care Organization Administrator (HMO, PPO) Nursing Administrator / Director Pharmaceutical Administrator Public Health Planner Healthcare Actuary Clinical Director Health and Social Services Manager Medical Records Manager Medical Office or Practice Administrator

A degree in Healthcare Management allows individuals with a passion for helping people and improving lives, a path to a lucrative and fulfilling career. Shorter University MBA graduates will walk away fully equipped to launch a career in the business of healthcare and fulfill their calling to serve others. Ready to learn more? Contact us today!