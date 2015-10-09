Dr. Jerico Vasquez, Indra Thomas to be featured in Rome Symphony Concert

Rome, Ga. — Pianist Jerico Vasquez, who serves as artist-in-residence at Shorter University, will be the featured performer in the Rome Symphony Orchestra’s Classic Classics concert on Saturday, Oct. 10. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium. Dr. Vasquez will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.” The concert will also feature a special appearance by Shorter alumna and adjunct music faculty member Indra Thomas.

Advance tickets are available through the Rome Symphony website, www.romesymphony.org, for $15 for adults, $10 for senior adults, and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door on the evening of the concert for $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students. Children under the age of 10 years are admitted at no charge. Tickets may also be purchased at local sites, including Merry Bee Gallery and Frame Shop, Living and Giving, Riverside Gourmet, Kroger, and Rome Visitors Center in Rome and Bussey’s Florist and Gifts in Cedartown.

Acclaimed as a pianist of “intelligent ardor and exceptionally clear and bright technique” (The Santa Barbara News Press), Dr. Vasquez has performed as a concerto soloist, as a recitalist, and as a chamber musician in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Philippines. He performed eight solo piano recitals during the fall of 2014 in Illinois, North Carolina and Georgia. He was Shigeru Kawai’s featured artist for the Piano Technicians Guild Convention in Atlanta and performed a recital at the Ayala Museum and a master class in Manila, Philippines. His schedule for this fall includes several chamber recitals.

Dr. Vasquez received his Bachelor of Music degree under Dr. Charles Asche at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in Piano Performance, with a Minor in Music History and Literature, in the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston under Ruth Tomfohrde, Abbey Simon and Horacio Gutierréz. Prior to coming to Shorter University, he taught at the Moores School of Music, as well as the University of Houston, Downtown.

Widely renowned for her performances of the lead role in Aida, Thomas, a soprano, performs both internationally and domestically. The Shorter alumna sang the role of Serena in a concert version of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” at the Shalyapin International Opera Festival in Kazan, Russia, in January and performed excerpts from “Porgy and Bess” with Sir Willard White at the Philaharmonie de Paris in February. She rounded out the spring with performances of Michael Tippett’s “A Child of Our Time” in Auckland, New Zealand, in March and of Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” in Flint, Mich., in April.

Ms. Thomas, a minister’s daughter, was born and raised in Atlanta. Her mother, a gifted amateur singer, served as her first voice teacher. While in her teens, Indra first came to wide-spread attention when she sang “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” in the funeral scene of the Academy Award-winning film “Driving Miss Daisy.” She is a graduate of Shorter College and the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts.

