Choral Composition by Dr. Terry Morris to be premiered on Sunday

Rome, Ga. —Sunday’s Three Rivers Singers 15th Anniversary Concert marks a significant milestone for not only the choral ensemble but also for Shorter University faculty member and longtime Rome resident Dr. Terry Morris.

The Three Rivers Singers, Rome’s community chorus, will present “Celebrating 15 Years of Singing,” an anniversary concert, on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in downtown Rome. In addition to favorite music from past performances, the concert will include the premiere of Dr. Morris’ choral composition, “Happy the Man who Fears the Lord.” The piece is written for choir, organ and French horn; it is Morris’ first composition.

“Happy the Man who Fears the Lord” is dedicated to the late Dr. Charles Whitworth, who served as dean of the college at Shorter from 1962 to 1985 and was a longtime member of the Three Rivers Singers.

For Dr. Greg Richardson, Fuller E. Callaway professor of economics in Shorter’s Ledbetter College of Business and a baritone with the Three Rivers Singers, performing Morris’ selection has special meaning. Dr. Richardson joined Shorter’s faculty in 1982 and was at Shorter for Dr. Whitworth’s last two years as dean.

“‘Happy is the Man’ brings together two of the men I’ve liked and admired the most in my life. Dr. Whitworth embodied for me the Roman virtue of ‘gravitas,’ and Terry Morris’ music captures that beautifully,” Dr. Richardson said.

The performance of “Happy the Man who Fears the Lord” will be used to remember former members of the choir.

“Terry’s piece is based on Psalm 128,” said Len Willingham, who has served as director of the Three Rivers Singers since 2011. “It will be dedicated to Dean Whitworth and other members of the Three Rivers Singers who have passed away.”

Dr. Richardson is one of three current Shorter faculty and staff members who sing with the Three Rivers Singers. Daniel Huey, assistant professor of music at Shorter, is a tenor with the group, and Dr. Dawn Tolbert, the university’s associate vice president for university communications, sings alto.

“I am excited to perform ‘Happy the Man who Fears the Lord’ by Dr. Morris,” said Huey. “The first time that I remember meeting Terry was when I was practicing the organ in Brookes Chapel. He came in with the very composition that we are singing this Sunday. It was nearly completed, and he wanted to hear some of the parts so we both played some of the parts from it. [Since then] I have crossed paths with him and discussed the enjoyment that we have had rehearsing the piece and talking about the recurring themes, the irregular meter (it is written in 5/4 time), and the beautiful harmonies that the choir has been mastering in making our performance of the piece a success.

“The piece is a challenge,” Huey added. “It is rewarding and gives me a sense of pride to know that such a brilliant piece of music comes from a fellow faculty member at the institution where I teach and to have an inside connection with the composer through conversation.”

The Three Rivers Singers was formed in 2000 under the direction of Dr. Brian Horne. Horne and fellow former music directors Kam Malone and Suzanne Scott will return for the concert, joining current director Len Willingham. The group is accompanied by Joan Hill. The concert is open to the public at no charge.

Dr. Morris, a 1964 graduate of Shorter College, has served as a member of Shorter’s faculty for more than 50 years. He currently serves as Professor of History and is one of four longtime faculty members to be honored by the university through the establishment of Legends of Teaching Excellence Scholarships in their honor. After earning his undergraduate degree in History from Shorter, Dr. Morris completed the Master of Arts in History at Emory University and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1976 after earning a Doctor of Philosophy in History. A member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Dr. Morris teaches Sunday School and sings in the church choir. He studied music informally at Shorter, is a past choir leader, and enjoys singing.

Dr. Morris is married to the former Janet White, a 1970 graduate of Shorter College. He is the father of Elizabeth Tucker, Frances Fowler, and John Morris, who earned his Master of Business Administration from Shorter in 2004. They have three grandchildren, including Hannah Fowler, a 2012 graduate of Shorter.

Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. The Princeton Review annually includes Shorter on its list of best Southeastern Colleges. Shorter is a member of the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU). The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, and four master’s programs.